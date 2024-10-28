Quantcast
Pro-Democrat Group Gets Handsy w/ Masturbation Ad in Swing States

'The Democratic Party: The party of abortion and p*rn addicts...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Note: This article contains language covering a controversial leftist ad that some readers may find explicit or offensive.

Update: This article has been updated to include Progress Action Fund Founder Joe Jacobson’s comments to Headline USA.

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Taking matters into their own hands, a pro-Kamala Harris group launched a masturbation-themed ad against restrictions on pornography sites. 

The ad—launched by Progress Action Fund on Thursday and jerking its way through social media—features a man seemingly pleasuring himself before being interrupted by a fictitious Republican. The exchange is bizarre throughout.

“Sorry, you can’t do that,” the Republican said as he grabbed the phone of the self-pleasing man lying down. Loud sounds of a woman seemingly moaning can be heard in the background.

“What the hell, man? How did you get in here?” the young man bemoaned. 

In response, the Republican lawmaker identified himself and said, “Now that we’re in charge, we’re banning porn nationwide.” 

To this, the man pleasuring himself replied, “You can’t tell me what to do! Get out of my bedroom, you creep!” 

In a bizarre climax, the Republican lawmaker stated, “I won the last election, so it’s my decision. I’m just going to watch and make sure you don’t finish illegally,”

The Progress Action Fund was founded in 2022 by Joe Jacobson, an Obama administration alum. 

Amid online backlash over the ad, Jacobson told Headline USA in an email that his approach has been effective.

“Our ads win elections because we speak a truth that no one else is willing to,” he said in comments sent after this article’s publication. “The American people are pro-privacy and they do not want to be controlled by creepy Republican politicians who apparently get off by telling us what to do in our private lives.”

The ad was part of its $2.5 million ad buy targeting streaming services and online platforms in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and North Carolina. 

“The Republican Party is led by weird old men who are committed to invading our bedrooms,” Jacobson affirmed earlier this week in a press statement. 

“As a 30-year-old guy myself, the GOP’s insistence on legislating our personal lives and decisions is disturbing and unacceptable. That is why we’re working to ensure everyone knows that the G.O.P really stands for ‘Grand Old Perverts,’” he added. 

The leftist action fund claimed that 16 states have increased porn restrictions in recent years and that at least 25 states have introduced anti-porn bills in 2023. 

In its About page, the entity suggests it is supportive of Harris. 

“For 2024, we’ll start running ads early in the cycle to help set the narrative of the elections. We’ll run our viral ads in states Vice President Harris must win that also have competitive House & Senate races (e.g., AZ & PA),” it wrote.

