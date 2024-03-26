‘Pride’ Flags Banned at All U.S. Embassies

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that “pride” flags were banned at all U.S. embassies, the decision that was part of the $1.2 trillion spending package that was signed by Joe Biden on March 23, 2024.

“The bipartisan funding bill I just signed keeps the government open, invests in the American people, and strengthens our economy and national security. This agreement represents a compromise, which means neither side got everything it wanted,” Biden said in a press release, according to the New York Post.

The Republican-led text in the 1,012-page package additionally stated that “[none] of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act may be obligated or expended to fly or display a flag over a facility of the United States Department of State.”

The news source also added that the issue of whether the flying of “pride” flags at U.S embassies should be allowed has been debated between both Democrats and Republicans for years.

The very first time when they were flown at U.S. embassies was during Barack Obama’s administration, prior to being banned by the Donald Trump administration back in 2019 and reinstated by the Biden administration in 2021, the Post reported.

“Biden believes it was inappropriate to abuse the process that was essential to keep the government open by including this policy targeting LGBTQI+ Americans,” a Biden spokesperson said on March 23, 2024.

In addition to that, the White House said that it would seek a way to repeal the ban.

The news source reported that the move did not come as a surprise to lawmakers or LGBT advocates.

“It poses absolutely no limits to other displays of a pride flag, hosting LGBTQ+ events or embassy employees’ ability to display Pride flags in their work spaces,” Human Rights Campaign spokesperson Brandon Wolf said in a statement on March 22, 2024.