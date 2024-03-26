Quantcast
Monday, March 25, 2024

‘Pride’ Flags Banned at All U.S. Embassies

'Biden believes it was inappropriate to abuse the process that was essential to keep the government open by including this policy targeting LGBTQI+ Americans...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Violation of Flag Code
American flags and a pride flag hang from the White House before a Pride Month celebration on the South Lawn. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) It was recently revealed that “pride” flags were banned at all U.S. embassies, the decision that was part of the $1.2 trillion spending package that was signed by Joe Biden on March 23, 2024.

“The bipartisan funding bill I just signed keeps the government open, invests in the American people, and strengthens our economy and national security. This agreement represents a compromise, which means neither side got everything it wanted,” Biden said in a press release, according to the New York Post.

The Republican-led text in the 1,012-page package additionally stated that “[none] of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act may be obligated or expended to fly or display a flag over a facility of the United States Department of State.”

The news source also added that the issue of whether the flying of “pride” flags at U.S embassies should be allowed has been debated between both Democrats and Republicans for years.

The very first time when they were flown at U.S. embassies was during Barack Obama’s administration, prior to being banned by the Donald Trump administration back in 2019 and reinstated by the Biden administration in 2021, the Post reported.

“Biden believes it was inappropriate to abuse the process that was essential to keep the government open by including this policy targeting LGBTQI+ Americans,” a Biden spokesperson said on March 23, 2024.

In addition to that, the White House said that it would seek a way to repeal the ban.

The news source reported that the move did not come as a surprise to lawmakers or LGBT advocates.

“It poses absolutely no limits to other displays of a pride flag, hosting LGBTQ+ events or embassy employees’ ability to display Pride flags in their work spaces,” Human Rights Campaign spokesperson Brandon Wolf said in a statement on March 22, 2024.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Study Finds Sharp Decline in NYC Residents Wanting to Stay Long-Term

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com