Quantcast
Monday, March 25, 2024

Woke ‘Church’ Leaders Demand ‘White Churches’ to Give Millions in Reparations

'We point to them in Christian love to publicly atone for the sins of slavery and we ask them to publicly commit to a process of reparations...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
San Francisco reparations
People line up to speak during a reparations task force meeting at Third Baptist Church in San Francisco. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Woke religious leaders from Boston have called on “white churches” to give millions of dollars in reparations to black people throughout the city.

The proposition also included “white churches” providing $15 billion in reparations for their historical role in the slave trade, according to the Daily Mail.

It was reported by the news source that the event took place at Resurrection Lutheran Church and was put together by the Boston Peoples Reparations Commission, the group responsible that was responsible for demanding $15 billion.

Rev. Kevin Peterson was one of the speakers who appeared at the event. During his speech, he allegedly expressed his desire to rename the Faneuil Hall marketplace which was named after wealthy merchant Peter Faneuil, a prominent slave trafficker in the 18th century.

“We call sincerely and with a heart filled with faith and Christian love for our white churches to join us and not be silent around this issue of racism and slavery and commit to reparations. We point to them in Christian love to publicly atone for the sins of slavery and we ask them to publicly commit to a process of reparations,” he said.

According to Peterson, “[atoning] for the sins” would mean “[extending] their great wealth – tens of millions of dollars among some of those churches – into the black community.”

The letter that was signed by 16 clergymen was sent to churches that the group wanted to participate in giving reparations, the news source wrote. The letter went into detail about how the churches could pay the money by cash, by creating affordable housing or “financial and economic institutions in black Boston,” the Mail wrote.

“Obviously, it’s incalculable. It is impossible to put any dollar number on what African Americans have gone through in this country,” Edwin Sumpter, who is involved with the Boston Peoples Reparations Commission, said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Pride’ Flags Banned at All U.S. Embassies
Next article
WH Says NBC’s Hiring of Ronna McDaniel Marks ‘Attack on Our Democracy’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com