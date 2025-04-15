‘Prepare to Die’: Read the Sickening Threats Against Tulsi Gabbard

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The DOJ has released more information about the man who allegedly made disturbing threats targeting National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard. His arrest came after CNN doxxed Gabbard’s Texas residency in a hit piece accusing her of voter fraud.

The man, Aliakbar Mohammad Amin, was arrested for transmitting interstate threats to injure Gabbard and her family between March 29 and April 1, 2025.

Thank you @FBI, @USMarshalsHQ, and local law enforcement for your service and dedication in apprehending this radicalized, dangerous criminal who repeatedly threatened the lives of me, my family, and @realDonaldTrump. Thank you for your tireless work every day keeping the… https://t.co/BGAZni9BAN — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) April 12, 2025

Among the text messages Amin allegedly sent were, “You and your family are going to die soon” and “I will personally do the job if necessary.”

Others read: “Death to America means death to America literally, Tulsi is living on borrowed time” and “The home you two own . . . is a legitimate target and will be hit at a time and place of our choosing.”

In a chilling display of violence, the individual added, “Prepare to die, you, Tulsi, and everyone you hold dear. America will burn.”

Federal prosecutor Richard S. Moultrie, Jr., condemned Amin’s threats in a press statement, vowing to “vigorously prosecute individuals” who make similar threats.

“Threatening to harm public officials is a criminal act that cannot be excused as political discourse,” Moultrie, Jr. said. “Our Office, in coordination with our law enforcement partners, will vigorously prosecute individuals who commit these acts of violence.”

Paul Brown, a special agent at the FBI’s Atlanta office, echoed these remarks, saying, “The FBI sees all threatening communications as a serious federal offense. We will employ every investigative tool and resource available to identify those responsible and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

He added, “Let this arrest serve as a clear warning: if you engage in this kind of criminal behavior, you will be caught and you will go to prison.”

Amin allegedly made similar threats via social media, including sharing an image of a firearm pointed at a photograph of Gabbard.