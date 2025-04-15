Monday, April 14, 2025

Trump Insults CNN’s Kaitlan Collins in Blunt Oval Office Exchange 

'Can you just also respond to that question? Because you know it’s asked by CNN and they always ask it with a slant because they’re totally slanted because they don’t know what’s happening...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kaitlan Collins
Kaitlan Collins / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Donald Trump did not mince words in an Oval Office exchange with CNN host Kaitlan Collins over questions regarding the deportation of an El Salvadoran national—a move the Supreme Court later ruled to be an error. 

On Monday, Collins pressed Trump on whether he would bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the deported El Salvadoran national who had been inadvertently removed under the Trump administration’s tough-on-immigration policies. 

In response, Trump bluntly called Collins a “low-rated anchor” while scolding CNN. At one point, Trump even summoned White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller to address Collins. 

“Can you just also respond to that question? Because you know it’s asked by CNN and they always ask it with a slant because they’re totally slanted because they don’t know what’s happening,” Trump asked, as quoted by the New York Post.

“That’s why nobody’s watching them,” he added. 

Echoing Trump’s remarks, Miller said it was “arrogant” for media members to lecture El Salvador President Nayib Bukele how to deal with his constituents. 

While Garcia had been granted temporary asylum by an immigration judge, he was deported back to El Salvador by the Trump administration. He is now detained at the maximum-security Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT). 

Garcia, a Salvadoran national, was long suspected of gang involvement. 

“How long do we have to answer this question? Why don’t you just say, ‘Isn’t it wonderful that we’re keeping criminals out of our country?’ Why can’t you just say that? Why do you go over and over — and that’s why nobody watches you anymore. You have no credibility,” Trump told Collins. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Prepare to Die’: Read the Sickening Threats Against Tulsi Gabbard
Next article
U.S. Army to Have Base on Mexico Border

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com