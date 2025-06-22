Sunday, June 22, 2025

Popular Black Host Blasts NAACP for Unprecedented Trump Snub

"I’m not saying: 'Agree with him.' I’m not saying, 'Side with him.' I’m not saying, 'Befriend him.' I’m not saying any of those things. But ignoring him ain’t going to get it done..."

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Stephen A. Smith
Stephen A. Smith / IMAGE: ESPN via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Flamboyant ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith blasted the NAACP for snubbing President Donald Trump from its 2025 convention. It marked the first time in the organization’s 166-year history that a sitting president was not invited. 

The NAACP claimed Trump wasn’t invited because he is “attacking” democracy and civil rights, an accusation Smith dismissed as absurd on Friday’s episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show. 

“He has been the most powerful, the most influential member of the GOP since 2015,” Smith said. “How do you refusing [sic] to invite him, ostracizing him, not wanting to hear what he has to say to you all. How does that help you? How?” 

Smith, who is considering a 2028 run for the Democratic nomination, clarified he wasn’t endorsing Trump, just calling out the NAACP’s idiocy in snubbing the president. 

“I’m not saying: ‘Agree with him.’ I’m not saying, ‘Side with him.’ I’m not saying, ‘Befriend him.’ I’m not saying any of those things. But ignoring him ain’t going to get it done,” Smith continued.

He added: “None of you truly want to be about the business of helping folks, particularly the desolate and disenfranchised in our country, the urban communities throughout America. Not that that’s all the NAACP does, because I’m certainly not implying that. “All I’m saying is that clearly is who you’re interested in helping.” 

Watch the full segment below:

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: Last Night’s Attack on Iran Was Planned under the Biden Administration

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com