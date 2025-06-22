Popular Black Host Blasts NAACP for Unprecedented Trump Snub

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Flamboyant ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith blasted the NAACP for snubbing President Donald Trump from its 2025 convention. It marked the first time in the organization’s 166-year history that a sitting president was not invited.

The NAACP claimed Trump wasn’t invited because he is “attacking” democracy and civil rights, an accusation Smith dismissed as absurd on Friday’s episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show.

“He has been the most powerful, the most influential member of the GOP since 2015,” Smith said. “How do you refusing [sic] to invite him, ostracizing him, not wanting to hear what he has to say to you all. How does that help you? How?”

🚨NEW: Stephen A. Smith EXPLODES on NAACP for snubbing TRUMP from convention after inviting every president for last *116 years*🚨 "You don't get to ignore him! … He has been the most powerful, the most influential member of the GOP since 2015." "How does you refusing to… pic.twitter.com/s4iPS5O8PS — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 20, 2025

Smith, who is considering a 2028 run for the Democratic nomination, clarified he wasn’t endorsing Trump, just calling out the NAACP’s idiocy in snubbing the president.

“I’m not saying: ‘Agree with him.’ I’m not saying, ‘Side with him.’ I’m not saying, ‘Befriend him.’ I’m not saying any of those things. But ignoring him ain’t going to get it done,” Smith continued.

He added: “None of you truly want to be about the business of helping folks, particularly the desolate and disenfranchised in our country, the urban communities throughout America. Not that that’s all the NAACP does, because I’m certainly not implying that. “All I’m saying is that clearly is who you’re interested in helping.”

Watch the full segment below: