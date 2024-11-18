Quantcast
Pollster Behind False Kamala Iowa Prediction Retires in Disgrace

'She knew exactly what she was doing...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) J. Ann Selzer, the infamous pollster who inaccurately predicted Kamala Harris would win Iowa, is calling it quits. 

Selzer announced her retirement in a guest column for the Des Moines Register on Sunday, just two weeks after her ridiculed poll claimed that Harris led then-candidate Donald Trump by a 47-44 margin. 

The Register poll provided Democrats a lifeline in the final days of the 2024 election, even as a national Trump victory seemed all but inevitable. However, the poll failed to reflect the reality, as Trump carried Iowa by more than 13 percentage points.  

Selzer claimed she had previously informed the Register that she would not renew her contract as she sought “other ventures and opportunities”

Selzer continued, “Would I have liked to make this announcement after a final poll aligned with Election Day results? Of course. It’s ironic that it’s just the opposite. ”

Selzer also addressed critics, claiming that “integrity means a lot to me.” She added, “To those who have questioned it, there are likely no words to dissuade.” 

Trump, one of Selzer’s most vocal critics, called for an investigation into the infamous poll on Truth Social, accusing her of causing “great distrust and uncertainty at a very critical time.” 

The now-president-elect said, “She knew exactly what she was doing.”

He continued, “Thank you to the GREAT PEOPLE OF IOWA for giving me such a record breaking vote, despite possible ELECTION FRAUD by Ann Selzer and the now discredited ‘newspaper’ for which she works.” 

