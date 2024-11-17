Illegal Immigrants Froze to Death Trying to Cross the Northern Border

(Headline USA) On the last night of their lives illegal immigrants from India tried to slip across a near-empty stretch of the Canadian border.

Wind chills reached minus 36 Fahrenheit that night as the family from India set out on foot to meet a waiting van.

They walked amid vast farm fields and bulky snowdrifts, navigating in the black of an almost-moonless night.

The driver, waiting in northern Minnesota, messaged his boss: “Make sure everyone is dressed for the blizzard conditions, please.”

Coordinating things in Canada, federal prosecutors say, was Harshkumar Patel, an experienced smuggler nicknamed “Dirty Harry.” On the U.S. side was Steve Shand, the driver recently recruited by Patel at a casino near their Florida homes, prosecutors say.

The two men, whose trial is scheduled to start Monday, are accused of being part of a sophisticated human smuggling operation feeding a fast-growing population of Indians living illegally in the U.S. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Over the five weeks the two worked together, documents filed by prosecutors allege they spoke often about the bitter cold as they smuggled five groups of Indians over that quiet stretch of border.

“16 degrees cold as hell,” Shand messaged during an earlier trip. “They going to be alive when they get here?”

On the last trip, on Jan. 19, 2022, Shand was to pick up 11 more Indian illegal immigrants. Only seven survived.

Canadian authorities found the illegals that morning, dead from the cold.

Canadian authorities found the illegals that morning, dead from the cold.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press