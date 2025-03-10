POLL: Voters are not Big Fans of Donald Trump’s “Gold Card” Visa

(José Niño, Headline USA) President Donald Trump’s proposal to create a visa program for foreigners who invest $5 million into the United States economy is not popular among voters.

According to a Rasmussen poll, 41% of likely United States voters back Trump’s “gold card” visa proposal, which includes 22% who strongly approve of this measure. By contrast, 47% of voters are against this proposal, which includes 33% who strongly disapprove. An additional 13% are unsure.

Trump announced the proposal earlier this month, claiming it would attract “wealthy … successful” foreigners who would be “paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people” as a way to overhaul the country’s immigration system and make it attractive to more high-value immigrants.

On a partisan basis, 63% of Republican voters are in favor of Trump’s “gold card” plan, while 22% of Democratic voters and 38% of independent voters support such a plan. By contrast, 52% of Democrat voters strongly disapprove of the “gold card” visa concept, in addition to 13% of Republican voters and 32% of independent voters.

Sixty-two percent of Democrats voters, 25% of Republican voters and 41% of independent voters believe poor immigrants to put food on the table are better for America. Forty-nine percent of Republican voters, 20% of Democrat voters, and 29% of independent voters believe rich immigrants who invest in the country are better for the country.

As far as racial opinions are concerned, 42% of white voters, 44% of Hispanic voters, and 45% of black voters and other non-white minorities indicated that poor immigrants who work for a living are better for the United States.

With respect to income categories, voters making between $50,000 and $100,000 annually are the most likely to believe poor immigrants who work for a living are better for the country. Individuals making between $100,000 and $200,000 annually are the most likely to support Trump’s “gold card” visa program.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino