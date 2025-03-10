Quantcast
Monday, March 10, 2025

POLL: Voters are not Big Fans of Donald Trump’s “Gold Card” Visa

American voters are not fans of Donald Trump's "gold visa" proposal.

Posted by Jose Nino
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(José Niño, Headline USA) President Donald Trump’s proposal to create a visa program for foreigners who invest $5 million into the United States economy is not popular among voters. 

According to a Rasmussen poll, 41% of likely United States voters back Trump’s “gold card” visa proposal, which includes 22% who strongly approve of this measure. By contrast, 47% of voters are against this proposal, which includes 33% who strongly disapprove. An additional 13% are unsure.

Trump announced the proposal earlier this month, claiming it would attract “wealthy … successful” foreigners who would be “paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people” as a way to overhaul the country’s immigration system and make it attractive to more high-value immigrants.

On a partisan basis, 63% of Republican voters are in favor of Trump’s “gold card” plan, while 22% of Democratic voters and 38% of independent voters support such a plan. By contrast,  52% of Democrat voters strongly disapprove of the “gold card” visa concept, in addition to 13% of Republican voters and 32% of independent voters.

Sixty-two percent of Democrats voters, 25% of Republican voters and 41% of independent voters believe poor immigrants to put food on the table are better for America. Forty-nine percent of Republican voters, 20% of Democrat voters, and 29% of independent voters believe rich immigrants who invest in the country are better for the country.

As far as racial opinions are concerned, 42% of white voters, 44% of Hispanic voters, and 45% of black voters and other non-white minorities indicated that poor immigrants who work for a living are better for the United States. 

With respect to income categories, voters making between $50,000 and $100,000 annually are the most likely to believe poor immigrants who work for a living are better for the country. Individuals making between $100,000 and $200,000 annually are the most likely to support Trump’s “gold card” visa program. 

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: $128M in Federal Grants Spent on Gender Ideology
Next article
Authentic America First Candidate Leading NY’s 21st District, New Poll Shows

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com