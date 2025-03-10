Quantcast
Monday, March 10, 2025

Authentic America First Candidate Leading NY’s 21st District, New Poll Shows

Anthony Constantino, the CEO of Sticker Mule, appears to be athefavorite to replace Elise Stefanik in representing NY 21.

Posted by Jose Nino

(José Niño, Headline USA) Anthony Constantino, the CEO of Sticker Mule, appears to be the favorite to replace Elise Stefanik in representing New York’s 21st congressional district. 

According to a recent poll that Constantino’s team conducted of the upcoming special election to replace Stefanik, Constantino is leading the way with 40.1% of respondents backing his candidacy. New York State Senator Dan Stec is right behind Constantino at 39.7%.

The poll surveyed 2,307 people across all 15 counties in New York’s 21st Congressional district in upstate New York

Constantino earned national attention when he built a giant “Vote for Trump” sign on the roof of his business in Amsterdam, New York. This prominently placed sign generated controversy and legal battles with local officials. The Sticker Mule CEO got into a legal battle with the Democratic mayor of Amsterdam Michael Cinquanti, who pursued a court order to take down the sign, alluding to safety concerns.

However, Constantino fought back and ended up winning the legal battle when a judge vacated the temporary restraining order, allowing the sign to remain. 

Similarly, Constantino sent an email to Sticker Mule customers with the subject line “Trump 2024,” manifesting support for Donald Trump‘s 2024 presidential campaign and criticizing the “hate” directed at Trump supporters. This email achieved viral status on social media.

Donald Trump confidant Rogers Stone praised Constantino’s solid polling. In an X post, he declared, “The groundswell of support for Anthony Constantino, the only major contender who has never run for public office before, is proof that AMERICA LOVES TRUMP.”

Constantino also commented on the poll’s findings in an X post, proclaiming, “I am a vote for change and change is something New York badly needs. President Trump called us the most corrupt state in the union. I’m running to fix that and more.”

Headline USA reached out to Constantino for comment on his latest polling. He stated, “The people want fighters. That’s why they elected President Trump in a landslide, and why they overwhelmingly support me.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino

Copyright 2024.
