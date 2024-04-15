Quantcast
Monday, April 15, 2024

Police Seize E. Jean Carroll’s Illegal Handgun Following Trump Testimony

According to New York state law, possession of an unregistered firearm can result in charges of felony criminal possession, a sentence that comes with a maximum of four years of prison time...

Posted by Molly Bruns
E. Jean Carroll
E. Jean Carroll / PHOTO: AP

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) New York police officers confiscated an unlicensed firearm from the home of Manhattan socialite and serial rape accuser E. Jean Carroll after her testimony in a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, NBC News reported.

Carroll admitted to having a “high standard revolver, nine chambers” on the second day of the civil trial.

“I still do not have a license,” she said.

Reporting officer John Rader offered to take the gun and keep it at her local police station until Carroll obtained the proper license.

A member of Carroll’s security team passed off the gun to Rader.

Neither Carroll’s team nor Rader responded to NBC News’s requests for comments.

According to New York state law, possession of an unregistered firearm can result in charges of felony criminal possession, a sentence that comes with a maximum of four years of prison time.

Presiding Judge Lewis Kaplan refused to let Trump attorney Alina Habba question Carroll about the firearm.

He also rejected arguments by Trump’s attorneys to declare a mistrial, as Carroll tampered with evidence by deleting threatening text messages—some containing death threats.

The revolver became a topic of interest in Trump’s countersuit against Carroll’s defamation lawsuit against him, which claimed Trump had defamed Carroll by denying her highly dubious accusations of a sexual assault three decades ago in a department store dressing room.

Trump’s lawyers alleged Carroll defamed him after a civil trial ruled he was not liable for the rape claims—which requires a much higher evidentiary standard than sexual assault.

“Due to [Carroll]’s repeated falsehoods and defamatory statements made against [Trump], [Trump] has been the subject of significant harm to his reputation, which, in turn, has yielded an inordinate amount of damages sustained as a result,” the filing said.

In Carroll’s initial defamation trial, a jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll $83.3 million in damages for repeated defamation.

The jury said $11 million paid for damage to Carroll’s reputation, $7.3 million covered her emotional harm and the additional $65 million covered punitive damages.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Dog-Centric Airline to Feature In-Flight Squirrel Vids, Doggie Champagne

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com