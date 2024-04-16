Clyburn Blames ‘Misinformation’ for Hillary’s 2016 Loss, Biden’s Bad Poll Numbers

(Headline USA) Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., claimed this week that Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign was a victim of “misinformation,” and warned that President Joe Biden’s reelection bid could suffer the same fate.

In an interview with MSNBC on Saturday, Clyburn addressed several recent polls that show Biden losing to former President Donald Trump in key battleground states and echoed concerns he raised earlier this year about Biden struggling among key demographics, including black voters.

“I am still concerned because I have been around this business long enough to know that were it not for misinformation, that Hillary Clinton would have been elected president of the United States—I think all of us know that,” Clyburn claimed.

“Decisions can be made based upon false information,” he continued. “That is what concerns me. I want the American voter to be well informed, blacks and whites.”

Clyburn did not elaborate on the exact “misinformation” that he believes cost Clinton the election.

He did, however, suggest that voters were not adequately aware of Biden’s achievements in office, praising the president for canceling student loan debt, passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill, and getting the economy “back on track.”

The latest economic data showed that inflation continues to be a concern—fueled largely by Biden’s spending policies, including his illegal loan-amnesty decrees and the massive so-called Inflation Reduction Act. The uptick caused the Federal Reserve to backpedal on promises of a rate decrease, which in turn has contributed to several serious bear-market days on Wall Street.

Clyburn has previously suggested that reports about a worsening economy are “misinformation.” Last week, for example, he claimed the Biden administration got inflation under control just minutes before the Consumer Price Index revealed inflation was still hotter than expected.

Clyburn admitted Americans “are seeing the prices at the stores costing more money,” but falsely claimed that “people are in fact earning greater incomes” and “the inflation rates are down.” Data indicate that, on average, pay raises have been insufficient to offset the rise in inflation, meaning that most people are now effectively making less than they did before Biden took office.

In 2008, during Hillary Clinton’s first bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, Clyburn admitted that former President Bill Clinton blamed him for his wife’s loss to then-Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., in South Carolina’s primary. Clyburn claimed the former president later apologized to him, which the congressman “halfheartedly” accepted.