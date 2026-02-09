Police: Maryland School Shooter Suspect in Custody

(Headline USA) One person was shot inside a high school in Maryland on Monday as police said that a person was in custody and the school’s campus was on lockdown.

Police have a person in custody related to the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police in a post on X.

UPDATE: MCPD has one person in custody related to the Wootton High School shooting. More information will be released when available. #MCPNews #MCPD pic.twitter.com/sqBZL71Osp — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) February 9, 2026

Officers were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. because of reports of shots fired at Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, a suburb of Washington, D.C., the department said.

“We’re just still in lockdown, the police are here, the kids are all in the classrooms,” said Tabitha Davis, an administrator at the school, who wasn’t able to provide more information in a brief phone interview with The Associated Press.

Rockville is the seat of Montgomery County, Maryland’s most populous.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.