Monday, February 9, 2026

Police: Maryland School Shooter Suspect in Custody

Posted by Headline USA Editor
A Montgomery Police officer blocks the road as people wait outside Thomas S. Wootton High School for students in Rockville Md., Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, after a person was shot inside the school. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(Headline USA)  One person was shot inside a high school in Maryland on Monday as police said that a person was in custody and the school’s campus was on lockdown.

Police have a person in custody related to the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police in a post on X.

Officers were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. because of reports of shots fired at Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, a suburb of Washington, D.C., the department said.

“We’re just still in lockdown, the police are here, the kids are all in the classrooms,” said Tabitha Davis, an administrator at the school, who wasn’t able to provide more information in a brief phone interview with The Associated Press.

Rockville is the seat of Montgomery County, Maryland’s most populous.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

