(Headline USA) A man who fired a gun inside a restaurant in the nation’s capital after an online conspiracy theory called “Pizzagate” motivated him to do so nearly a decade ago was shot and killed by North Carolina police during a weekend traffic stop.

Edgar Maddison Welch was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by officers in Kannapolis on Saturday night, according to a Kannapolis Police Department news release. One of the officers recognized the SUV as one he’d seen Welch drive before, police said. The officer had arrested Welch before and knew he had an outstanding warrant for a felony probation violation at the time, according to authorities.

When the officers approached the vehicle to arrest Welch, police said the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at one of the officers. After he was instructed to drop the weapon but didn’t, two officers shot Welch, authorities said.

Emergency responders took Welch to the hospital and he died from his injuries two days later, according to the release. None of the officers, nor the driver and another passenger, were injured.

In 2016, authorities said, Welch drove from North Carolina with an assault rifle to Comet Ping Pong restaurant in Washington after believing a conspiracy theory that prominent Democrats were operating a child sex trafficking ring out of the pizzeria. The theory, dubbed “Pizzagate,” began circulating online during the 2016 presidential election.

He entered the restaurant armed, and as customers fled the scene, Welch shot at a locked closet inside. After realizing there were no children held captive in the pizzeria, Welch peacefully surrendered. No one was injured.

At the time, Comet Ping Pong’s owner, James Alefantis, said the conspiracy theory and subsequent violence from it traumatized him and his staff.

While the conspiracy theory about Comet Ping Pong may have been disinformation, the wider scandal known as Pizzagate had elements of truth. The scandal stemmed from Wikileaks publishing emails from Obama-era White House senior adviser John Podesta’s hacked account. Those emails showed Podesta using coded language similar to that used in pedophile communities on the dark web.

The messages fueled growing suspicions and conspiracy theories that Podesta and many of his powerful Democrat associates may have been operating a Satanic child-sex ring, although the evidence was never substantiated apart from his emails.

In one such, Jim Steyer, the brother of Democrat mega-donor and former presidential candidate Tom Steyer, wrote Podesta a message that was interpreted as coded language for an orgy involving young black boys:

“Hey John,

We know you’re a true master of cuisine and we have appreciated that for years …

But walnut sauce for the pasta? Mary, plz tell us the straight story, was the sauce actually very tasty?”

In another, Susan Sandler, a major Democrat donor whose family foundation is behind the recent efforts to discredit Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, wrote to Podesta that after a recent meeting he might have left behind a keepsake handkerchief stained with bodily fluids, according to interpretations:

“The realtor found a handkerchief (I think it has a map that seems pizza-related. Is it yorus [sic]? “

Podesta wrote back, “It’s mine, but not worth worrying about.”

In any case, Welch later pled guilty to interstate transportation of a firearm and ammunition and assault with a dangerous weapon in 2017. His judge, now Supreme Court Justice Kentaji Brown Jackson, subsequently sentenced him to four years in prison.

City of Kannapolis communications director Annette Privette Keller confirmed the man who died was the same one involved in the “Pizzagate” incident.

The shooting death of Welch, a resident of Salisbury, is under review by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the officers who fired at him are on administrative leave, per the department’s protocol.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press