( ) The New Orleans City Council has approved a resolution to investigate the procurement, design, and implementation of street barrier systems on Bourbon Street.

The investigation aims to scrutinize the functionality and accountability of both the previously installed Heald HT2 Matador system and the newly acquired RCS8040 S10 removable bollard system.

The investigation will encompass a wide range of materials, including engineering reports, safety evaluations, emails, funding sources, maintenance documents and records related to the installation and operation of the barriers.

The council is particularly interested in understanding the systems’ impact on public safety and the decision-making process behind their procurement.

In an amendment to the resolution, council members emphasized the need for confidentiality during the investigation, citing concerns about security risks and the integrity of the process.

Documents gathered will be exempt from public disclosure until the investigation is concluded or the council authorizes their release.

Public commentary at the council meeting reflected mixed opinions. Some residents raised concerns about the secrecy surrounding the investigation. Others, including online commenters, focused on broader issues of pedestrian safety and traffic management in the French Quarter.

Council President Helena Moreno explained that premature disclosure of sensitive information could lead to misinterpretations and public confusion, especially given the potential implications for homeland security and terrorism prevention.

However, Moreno neglected to mention that if the findings were to be made public, they could also expose the city to considerable legal liability.

The investigation comes as the families of at least seven victims of a Jan. 1 terror attack on Bourbon Street are threatening a lawsuit over the barrier failure, saying the atrocity was preventable with a modicum of planning.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the perpetrator of that attack, went on at least two scouting expeditions in the French Quarter, during which he used Meta Glasses to record his route and familiarize himself with the area.

At 3:17 a.m. on New Year’s Day, he drove into a crowd of revelers and got into a shootout with New Orleans Police Department officers, injuring two, before he died of his wounds. The attack took the lives of 14 bystanders, some as young as 18.

Investigators at the scene also found a flag of the Islamic State affixed to the truck hitch, as well as several improvised explosive devices that Jabbar had planted in advance, but which failed to detonate.

With the city preparing for major events like Super Bowl LIX and the annual Mardi Gras parades, the need to reassure tourists may take on a particular sense of urgency.

Councilmember Jean Paul Morrell highlighted the importance of ensuring that the barrier systems are effective and that the city receives adequate value for its investment.

The council’s findings will be released as part of a final report, along with all related documents. In the meantime, the council has pledged to conduct a thorough review to bolster safety and accountability for one of New Orleans’s most iconic streets.