Quantcast
Friday, January 10, 2025

New Orleans City Council Launches Probe into Bourbon Street Safety Barriers

With the city preparing for major events like Super Bowl LIX and the annual Mardi Gras parades, the need to reassure tourists may take on a particular sense of urgency...

Posted by Editor 1
New Orleans
The barricade that Shamsud-Din Jabbar hit with his truck while driving into a crowd on New Year's Day is seen on Bourbon Street, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

(Nolan McKendry, The Center Square) The New Orleans City Council has approved a resolution to investigate the procurement, design, and implementation of street barrier systems on Bourbon Street.

The investigation aims to scrutinize the functionality and accountability of both the previously installed Heald HT2 Matador system and the newly acquired RCS8040 S10 removable bollard system.

The investigation will encompass a wide range of materials, including engineering reports, safety evaluations, emails, funding sources, maintenance documents and records related to the installation and operation of the barriers.

The council is particularly interested in understanding the systems’ impact on public safety and the decision-making process behind their procurement.

In an amendment to the resolution, council members emphasized the need for confidentiality during the investigation, citing concerns about security risks and the integrity of the process.

Documents gathered will be exempt from public disclosure until the investigation is concluded or the council authorizes their release.

Public commentary at the council meeting reflected mixed opinions. Some residents raised concerns about the secrecy surrounding the investigation. Others, including online commenters, focused on broader issues of pedestrian safety and traffic management in the French Quarter.

Council President Helena Moreno explained that premature disclosure of sensitive information could lead to misinterpretations and public confusion, especially given the potential implications for homeland security and terrorism prevention.

However, Moreno neglected to mention that if the findings were to be made public, they could also expose the city to considerable legal liability.

The investigation comes as the families of at least seven victims of a Jan. 1 terror attack on Bourbon Street are threatening a lawsuit over the barrier failure, saying the atrocity was preventable with a modicum of planning.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the perpetrator of that attack, went on at least two scouting expeditions in the French Quarter, during which he used Meta Glasses to record his route and familiarize himself with the area.

At 3:17 a.m. on New Year’s Day, he drove into a crowd of revelers and got into a shootout with New Orleans Police Department officers, injuring two, before he died of his wounds. The attack took the lives of 14 bystanders, some as young as 18.

Investigators at the scene also found a flag of the Islamic State affixed to the truck hitch, as well as several improvised explosive devices that Jabbar had planted in advance, but which failed to detonate.

With the city preparing for major events like Super Bowl LIX and the annual Mardi Gras parades, the need to reassure tourists may take on a particular sense of urgency.

Councilmember Jean Paul Morrell highlighted the importance of ensuring that the barrier systems are effective and that the city receives adequate value for its investment.

The council’s findings will be released as part of a final report, along with all related documents. In the meantime, the council has pledged to conduct a thorough review to bolster safety and accountability for one of New Orleans’s most iconic streets.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Police Kill Man Who Investigated Pizzagate Conspiracy
Next article
Liberal Journalist Obtains 800 Pages of Emails from Trump’s Pick to Run the FBI

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com