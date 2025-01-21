Fmr. Planned Parenthood President Dies on Trump’s Inauguration Day

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards, who oversaw nearly four million abortions while leading the organization between 2006 and 2018, died on President Donald Trump’s inauguration day at the age of 67 after battling brain cancer.

Breitbart reported that Richards was also accused of illegally harvesting and selling body parts from aborted babies. Planned Parenthood denied the allegations.

The family members confirmed to NPR that Richards died on Monday, adding that she passed away at home “surrounded by family and her ever-loyal dog, Ollie.”

“Our hearts are broken today, but no words can do justice to the joy she brought to our lives,” the family said.

Some conservatives on Twitter pointed out that it is “crazy” that Richards died “right as everyone was getting seated for Trump’s Inauguration ceremony.”

That’s crazy, the President of Planned Parenthood died right as everyone was getting seated for Trump’s Inauguration ceremony pic.twitter.com/zLs6whTJcF — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) January 20, 2025

Even though they completely disagreed with her on the topic of abortion, some pro-lifers prayed to God, asking Him to be merciful and just toward Richards.

“May the Lord, in His perfect justice and infinite mercy, rest her soul. And may He have mercy on all of us and our nation,” the founder of Live Action, Lila Rose, wrote.

BREAKING: Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood, has died at age 67. During her 12 years overseeing Planned Parenthood, she presided over the abortion of nearly 4 million babies. May the Lord, in His perfect justice and infinite mercy, rest her soul.… — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) January 20, 2025

Others also stated that they hoped Richards was able to accept Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior before dying and, therefore, go to Heaven.

“I hope she saw her need for Christ in the last days of her life because hell is eternal. Everyone needs Christ. You’re lost without Him,” @travisrusko wrote.

Cecile Richards, who oversaw the murder of countless babies while running Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) has died from brain cancer. I hope she saw her need for Christ in the last days of her life, because hell is eternal. Everyone needs Christ. You're lost without Him. pic.twitter.com/BsHK63tjnN — Travis Rusko (@travisrusko) January 20, 2025

Other conservatives, however, acted differently. Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire, for example, stated that the “tragic thing about [one of the worst mass murderers in history’s] death is that it did not happen inside a prison.”

One of the worst mass murderers in history has died. She made the world a demonstrably worse place and inflicted immeasurable pain and suffering on the most innocent among us. The tragic thing about her death is that it did not happen inside a prison. https://t.co/uzxVIk8XKL — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 20, 2025

Others went even further than that.

“Clump of cells, known as Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood, died today. May her body be mutilated and tossed in a dumpster,” host of Conspiracy-Pilled Abby Libby wrote.

Clump of cells, known as Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood, died today. May her body be mutilated and tossed in a dumpster. — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) January 20, 2025

Before she died, Joe Biden awarded Richards the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a private ceremony.

“Today, I had the honor of awarding Cecile Richards the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” he wrote. “With absolute courage, she fearlessly leads us forward to be the America we say we are – a nation of freedom. Through her work to lift up the dignity of workers, defend and advance women’s reproductive rights and equality and mobilize Americans to exercise their power to vote, she has carved an inspiring legacy.”