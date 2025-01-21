Quantcast
Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Gold Quietly Drifting Back to Its All-Time High

Posted by Money Metals News Service
Gold Quietly Drifting Back to Its All-Time High

(Money Metals News Service) With President Donald J. Trump taking the oath of office yesterday, it promises to be a news-filled week of executive orders and appointments.

Markets are watching for proclamations on the economic policy front. Trump stated yesterday that he looks to hit Canada and Mexico with 25% tariffs within a few weeks, although the specific goods that would be covered are unknown. Traders seem to believe that gold, at least, will be excluded, as implied by a narrowing spread between U.S. futures market prices and spot prices elsewhere. (A larger spread in silver remains, however.)

Meanwhile, silver prices and especially gold prices have been drifting upward. At $2,740 this morning, gold is now less than 2% below its all-time high reached right before last year’s presidential election.

This gold strength is coming in the face of a Federal Reserve note “dollar” that remains strong against other devaluing fiat currencies across the globe.

Meanwhile, demand in the U.S. retail bullion market remains, leading to historically low premiums. That means purchasers are able to increase their cost efficiency, as our own Clint Siegner explained yesterday.

Some of the best deals on the Money Metals site can be accessed on our specials page.

Check it out here or call us at 1-800-800-1865!

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Fmr. Planned Parenthood President Dies on Trump’s Inauguration Day
Next article
Surprise! Democrat-Led States Sue to Stop Trump’s ‘Birthright Citizenship’ Order

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com