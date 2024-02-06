Philly Sheriff Caught Making Up Flattering Headlines in Sham Campaign

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, a Democrat, came under fire after promoting made-up flattering headlines on her campaign website, the Philadelphia Inquirer revealed on Monday.

The Inquirer released a damning report revealing Bilal’s touting of fabricated headlines, purportedly from articles by the Inquirer itself, NBC10, CBS3 and WHYY. These misleading headlines sharply contrasted with the corruption scandals rocking her first term in office.

Allegations surfaced that Bilal attempted to use taxpayer funds to double her salary, and her office faced criticism for purportedly losing firearms and other shady financial dealings. However, visitors to Bilal’s campaign website were greeted with astonishing—yet fake—headlines, aiming to highlight her alleged “record of accomplishment during her time in office.”

These positive headlines included false achievements such as dismantling “massive” drug operations, arresting suspected individuals, spearheading mental health initiatives and deploying bulletproof vests.

The Inquirer discovered that several outlets cited by Bilal had no records of such reports.

NBC10 spokesperson Diana Torralvo clarified that while they ran a story similar to one of the headlines featured on Balil’s website, it occurred in 2016, well before Bilal assumed the role of sheriff.

“We have one video similar to the Sheriff’s Office’s headline about the Sheriff’s Office handing out free gun locks,” Torralvo said. “However, that story was done in 2016, before Rochelle Bilal was in office.”

When questioned about the headlines, Bilal promptly removed the misleading headlines. Campaign manager Teresa Lundy, when asked for information, responded, “I wouldn’t know that information.”

The campaign issued a disclaimer on Feb. 2, stating: “While we endeavor to keep the information up-to-date and correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the website or the information provided.”

Ultimately, the campaign admitted that it may have used an AI chatbot to come up with the headlines. ”

“Our campaign provided the outside consultant talking points which were then provided to the AI service,” the campaign claimed. “It is now clear that the artificial intelligence service generated fake news articles to support the initiatives that were part of the AI prompt.”

Philadelphia residents first elected Bilal as sheriff in 2020 and then again in 2023. Her current term ends in 2028. The Office of the Sheriff for the City and County of Philadelphia’s website hails Bilal as the first black woman elected as sheriff.

The Office of the Sheriff for the City and County of Philadelphia’s website described Billal as the first black woman elected as sheriff.

During her first term, Bilal faced a lawsuit from her chief financial officer and two staffers, accusing her of financial impropriety and sexual harassment, as reported by the Inquirer.

The scandals continued the newspaper added, with one of her deputies caught in an FBI gun-trafficking probe, and her second-in-command facing fines from the Philadelphia Board of Ethics for “moonlighting” as a defense lawyer.