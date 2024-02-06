Tucker Carlson Spotted In Moscow to Allegedly Interview Putin

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) In recent days, Tucker Carlson has been spotted visiting Moscow, Russia, allegedly because he plans to interview Vladimir Putin.

On Feb. 1, 2024, Carlson arrived in the capital of Russia, according to the Telegram news channel Mash. The Moscow Times reported that the news outlet has links to Russia’s security services.

In addition to that, photos of Carlson attending a concert at the Bolshoi Theater (“Big Theater” in Russian) were posted over the weekend by the pro-Kremlin propaganda newspaper Izvestia (“News” in Russian).

On Feb. 5, 2024, a reporter from Izvestia caught up with Carlson to ask him about his trip to Russia.

“I just wanted to see Moscow. I read so much about it. So I wanted to talk to people and look around and then see how it’s doing. It’s doing very well,” Carlson said after spending only less than a week in the country’s capital.

When the reporter asked Carlson if he plans to interview Putin, Carson said “We’ll see.”

The same day, the Kremlin declined to comment on whether Carlson would interview Putin or not, telling reporters that it had “nothing to announce at this moment.”

“We’ll inform you if we decide to plan anything,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

In September 2023, Carlson said that he planned to interview Putin, but the United States government “stopped” him from doing so, adding that everybody deserves a right to be heard, including Putin.

Carlson never expressed such a strong desire to interview any of the Ukrainian officials, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which is not surprising, considering that he has spoken favorably about Putin both before and after the invasion of Ukraine, while also criticizing Ukraine, in general, and Zelensky, in particular.

Back in November 2019, Tucker, who was still working for Fox News, openly said that he supports Russia.

“Why shouldn’t I root for Russia? Which by the way I am,” he said.

Tucker: "Why do I care what is going on in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia? I'm serious. Why shouldn't I root for Russia? Which by the way I am." pic.twitter.com/OQopoxPYD9 — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) November 26, 2019

Carlson then tried to correct himself by saying that he was “just joking” and “mocking the obsession with Russia,” even though, as other people previously pointed out, he said during the segment that he was “serious.”

At the very end of his show, obviously aware his declaration that he's rooting for Russia against Ukraine had become a thing, Tucker Carlson claims that he was "joking" when he said it and that he was merely mocking "obsession" with Russia. pic.twitter.com/MxFLMRiApa — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 26, 2019

It should be pointed out that when he said he was rooting for Russia, he specifically he "I'm serious" and there was no hint of irony there.https://t.co/aEwcWzGRMT — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 26, 2019

Next month, Carlson only doubled down on his pro-Russia rhetoric.

“I should say for the record I’m totally opposed to these sanctions and I don’t think that we should be at war with Russia. And I think we should probably take the side of Russia if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine,” he said.