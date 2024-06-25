Quantcast
Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Pelosi Urges Insurrection against ‘Rogue’ Supreme Court, Claims She Has ‘No Confidence’

'They're trying to micromanage the Roberts court. They're trying to destroy Alito and Thomas because they don't like the fact they're conservative judges...

(Headline USA) Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., complained that she no longer has any confidence in the “rogue” Supreme Court, echoing a leftist talking point that billionaire oligarchs are pushing to potentially incite an insurrection ahead of major decisions this week involving President Donald Trump and Jan. 6 defendants.

During an interview with CNN, Pelosi was asked about the some of the court’s upcoming high-profile decisions, including one over whether former President Donald Trump should be granted presidential immunity in the federal case against him over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising.

“Do you have confidence in the Supreme Court,” host Anderson Cooper asked Pelosi.

“No, I think they’ve gone rogue. It’s most unfortunate,” she replied. “But it’s unfortunate further to see… what happened to the chief justice [John Roberts]? Did he go weak or did he go rogue? I don’t know.”

Ostensibly, Pelosi was referring to Roberts’s refusal to allow Democrat senators to call justices before the Senate Judiciary Committee in an unprecedented and deeply partisan move that would have severely undermined the high court’s autonomy as a co-equal branch of government.

That effort followed several contrived media-driven scandals that sought to ambush the court’s leading conservative justices, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas in the hopes of forcing their recusal or, better yet, their resignation.

“[This is] constitutional overreach. They’re trying to micromanage the Roberts court. They’re trying to destroy Alito and Thomas because they don’t like the fact they’re conservative judges,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in response to Democrats’ demand  that Congress impose a code of ethics onto the justices, the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Act.

Graham and other Senate Republicans successfully blocked the SCERT Act earlier this month.

Democrats have also sought to politicize the court’s recent decisions, suggesting that they were ideologically motivated rather than driven by a plain reading of the rule of law.

Pelosi’s CNN interview on Monday, happened to be the two-year anniversary of the court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

On abortion, specifically, Pelosi claimed she “respect[ed]” the justices’ “point of view,” but that they had inappropriately forced that view onto the public.

“If they have a point of view about a woman’s right to choose, OK, but that’s not what they’re there to do—to advocate for a point of view. Run for Congress,” she said. “They’re there to uphold the Constitution of the United States.”

The justices ruled in Dobbs that, contrary to the 50-year-old Roe decision’s determination, the U.S. Constitution did not guarantee the right to abortion. Thus, states were at liberty legislate the issue without intrusion from the federal government, unless Congress passed a law otherwise.

