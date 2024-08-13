Quantcast
Monday, August 12, 2024

Pelosi Suggests Biden Didn’t Write Letter Signaling His Intention to Stay in the Race

'It didn’t sound like Joe Biden to me. It really didn’t...'

(Headline USAFormer House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claimed over the weekend that she did not believe President Joe Biden wrote the letter he sent to congressional Democrats last month announcing his intention to stay in the 2024 race.

Pelosi was asked by the New York Times about Biden’s eventual decision to drop his reelection bid and the role she played in forcing him out. As she’s done for the past few weeks, Pelosi insisted that Biden’s decision was his own.

However, a letter Biden sent to congressional Democrats just two weeks before he announced an end to his reelection bid made it clear that Biden did not want to leave the race.

“I feel a deep obligation to the faith and the trust the voters of the Democratic Party have placed in me to run this year,” he wrote.

“It was their decision to make. Not the press, not the pundits, not the big donors, not any selected group of individuals, no matter how well intentioned,” he added. “The voters—and the voters alone—decide the nominee of the Democratic Party.”

But Pelosi said she “didn’t accept the letter as anything but a letter,” adding, “it didn’t sound like Joe Biden to me. It really didn’t.”

Biden is rumored to be “furious” with Pelosi over her role in the pressure campaign against him. He even name-dropped her during an interview with CBS News on Sunday about his exit from the race.

“A number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races,” Biden said. “And I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic — you’d be interviewing me about why did Nancy Pelosi say [something] … and I thought it’d be a real distraction.”

