CNN Doubles Down on Delayed Election Results, Warns of ‘Red Mirage’

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Hot on the heels of a New York Times piece warning that the results of the 2024 election may be suspiciously delayed for several days while absentee votes are counted, CNN published its own piece warning of a “red mirage” on election day followed by a spike in votes for Democrats.

CNN warned that election results could be delayed most of all in key swing states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

According to Seth Bluestein, a Republican city commissioner in Philadelphia, the chances of knowing the election results on or soon after election day in Pennsylvania are “almost zero.”

In Wisconsin, officials have already committed to a lengthy counting process.

“Wisconsin will not have full results on election night,” said Ann Jacobs, the Democrat chair of the Wisconsin Election Board.

The delay, CNN claimed, could lead to the appearance of a large Republican lead, since absentee ballots heavily favor Democrat candidates. CNN and its corporate media allies have taken to calling this a “red mirage.”

Despite the oddities in the ballot counting after the 2020 election, which seemed to universally help Democrat candidates, Democrat election officials assured CNN’s readers that the days-long ballotcounting process would ensure free and fair elections.

Centrist election officials, like Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt, a Republican, called the potential red mirage a “concern” because it could be “exploited by bad-faith actors to undermine the confidence in the outcome.”

In other swing states, like Michigan, Democrats have taken to beginning absentee ballot counting before Election Day itself to expedite the results.

Michigan state Sen. Jeremy Moss— a Democrat who introduced the bill in Michigan that has resulted in early absentee vote counting—argued that getting ahead on the count is the only way to prevent another Jan. 6 uprising from happening.

“I can’t understand why a state wouldn’t want to solve this problem when other states have the exact same frame for processing absentee ballots,” Moss noted.

According to Moss, the American electorate should stop worrying about election integrity and trust the elongated process to provide honest results.

“We’ve got to stop this language that somebody’s ahead or somebody’s behind,” said Moss. “The winner is the winner when the polls close.”

Michigan was one of several states where suspicious of bad-faith ballot-dumps after the polls closed were among the principal concerns of skeptics, along with votes that did not appear to come from legitimate voters.