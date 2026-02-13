Friday, February 13, 2026

Patriots’ Stefon Diggs to be Arraigned and Denies Assault Allegation

The arraignment at Dedham District Court was postponed until after Super Bowl LX so Diggs could play in the NFL championship game

(Headline USA) New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Massachusetts on felony strangulation and other criminal charges stemming from an alleged dispute with his personal chef.

According to court records, the woman told Dedham officers she and Diggs argued about money he owed her for her work as his private chef. During the Dec. 2 encounter at his home, she said, he “smacked her across the face” and then “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck,” leaving her feeling short of breath.

Diggs’ arraignment was originally slated for Jan. 23 but was moved to Feb. 13 — five days after the Patriots’ 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks — to accommodate his playing schedule.

Diggs’ attorney has said he “categorically denies these allegations,” calling them unsubstantiated and motivated by a financial dispute. The Patriots released a statement saying they support him.

Investigators allege the woman first reported the incident to police on Dec. 16, two weeks after it occurred; she initially hesitated to file charges but later chose to do so, according to court documents.

The arraignment Friday will be the first court appearance in the case. The judge is expected to address bail conditions and set future hearing dates.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

