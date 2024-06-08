Quantcast
Pageants to Feature Obese Miss Alabama, Trans Immigrant Miss Maryland

'I plan to shatter glass ceilings in pageantry to create a path for other women to chase their dreams—no matter their shape or size...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Sara Milliken
Sara Milliken / IMAGE: @LibsOfTikTok via Twitter

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In order to not offend, Americans across the country have decided that they will invite unhealthy or mutilated people to compete in and win beauty pageants.

On two separate occasions recently have such events taken place.

Plus-sized model, Sara Milliken, 23, was crowned “Miss Alabama” on Memorial Day weekend, despite being extraordinarily obese, the Daily Mail reported.

Milliken celebrated her victory by telling women that they “can do anything they put their mind to,” noting that she has big plans for the future.

“I plan to shatter glass ceilings in pageantry to create a path for other women to chase their dreams—no matter their shape or size.”

According to the Miss Alabama pageant organizers, appearance is not an important consideration when it comes to judging beauty.

“Braces, glasses, skin problems, varying heights, weights and appearances, are all a part of creating the special and unique individual that you are and that we want to celebrate,” the website reads.

Milliken will advance to the National American Miss pageant finals in Florida in November.

Meanwhile, another pageant organization, Miss USA, has crowned a transgender named Bailey Anne Kennedy as “Miss Maryland USA,” according to a Daily Wire report.

Kennedy said it was a symbolic victory for the entire LGBT movement.

It was a “whirlwind because I knew it was bigger than me,” Kennedy noted.

“I knew that it was going to mean a lot for all the LGBTQ kids out there who might feel like they don’t belong in a box—like me growing up.”

For Kennedy, 31, the victory also marked an end to “discrimination” against people beyond the organization’s traditional age limitations.

“I felt confident in my own skin at 31, which is past the old age limit, which is 28—as you know, Miss Universe Organization lifted the restriction now—so every woman of all ages can compete,” Kennedy noted.

Completing the woke trifecta, Kennedy noted in a video that immigration status was another factor that might earn intersectional privilege points in the competition, despite the fact that it specifically includes the word “USA” in the title.

