Saturday, June 8, 2024

Ex-NASCAR Driver Ratted Out by Fan, Faces Multiple Felonies for Jan. 6 Participation

Tipsters helped identify the men after authorities posted photos and videos online, including one who recognized Tighe Scott from his racing days...

Jan. 6 uprising
Outraged citizens protest the irregularities in the 2020 election during Congress's certification of the disputed Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) Retired NASCAR driver Tighe Scott, his adult son and two other Pennsylvania men are facing felony charges stemming from confrontations with police during the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising at the U.S. Capitol.

Scott, 75, of Pen Argyl, and three Saylorsburg residents—Jarret Scott, 48; Scott Slater Sr., 56, and his son Scott Alex Slater Jr., 26—were arrested Wednesday by the FBI.

Court records did not list attorneys for any of the men, and prosecutors said Thursday they did not know if any of the men had retained attorneys.

Tipsters helped identify the men after authorities posted photos and videos online, including one who recognized Tighe Scott from his racing days.

The four men entered the restricted grounds of the Capitol and physically engaged with police attempting to hold the line of protesters, according to the release.

During this time, Tighe Scott allegedly struck police riot shields and attempted to rip one out of an officer’s hands while the two Slaters—both holding golf clubs—allegedly pushed and resisted against police shields.

When an officer pushed Tighe Scott off of him, Scott stumbled backward into his son, who then began screaming profanities at officers, according to the release. Meanwhile, Scott Slater Jr. allegedly threw a flagpole and an “Area Closed” sign at officers, investigators said.

Tighe Scott and Jarret Scott were both charged with two felonies—obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder; and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers—as well as five misdemeanor counts.

Scott Slater Jr. faces three felony counts—obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

His father faces a felony charge of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, and both Slaters face several misdemeanor counts.

Tighe Scott competed in dirt racing events before moving into the NASCAR Winston Cup Series in the late 1970s and early ’80s. He didn’t win any races but made multiple top-10 finishes and raced in the Daytona 500 on several occasions.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

