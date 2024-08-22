Quantcast
Wednesday, August 21, 2024

PBS Reporter Apologizes (Sort Of) for Fabricated Trump Ceasefire Claim

'More Fake News! ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
PBS anchor Judy Woodruff (Screenshot, PBS News's YouTube)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) PBS anchor Judy Woodruff issued a mea culpa on Wednesday for falsely accusing former President Donald Trump of persuading Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to block a ceasefire deal with Hamas. 

During a segment at the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Woodruff claimed that Trump had urged Netanyahu to reject a ceasefire until after the 2024 election, suggesting it would be politically advantageous for him. 

But there was a major problem with Woodruff’s claims: both Trump and Netanyahu denied ever making such statements, prompting the PBS reporter to issue an apology on X. 

“In the live TV moment, I repeated the story because I hadn’t seen later reporting that both sides denied it,” Woodruff wrote, garnering nearly 500,000 views. “This was a mistake and I apologize for it.” 

Earlier in her statement, Woodruff clarified that her claims were “not based on my original reporting” but were instead regurgitated from Axios and Reuters reports about Trump’s conversations with Netanyahu.

At the heart of her mea culpa was her Monday claim: “The reporting is that former President Trump is on the phone with the prime minister of Israel, urging him not to cut a deal right now, because that’s… it’s believed that would help the Harris campaign.”

Neither Reuters nor Axios stipulated that Trump wanted a ceasefire after 2024. Tellingly, Woodruff did not respond to Headline USA’s specific questions about the sources of her claim. The email also inquired whether she plans to update her apology.

On Truth Social, Trump criticized Woodruff with a short but blunt statement: “More Fake News!” This response followed Netanyahu’s, who labeled Woodruff’s claims a “complete lie” in comments to The Jerusalem Post.

Woodruff’s false reporting contradicted Trump’s public comments urging Netanyahu to end the war between Israel and Hamas. 

“I did encourage him to get this over with,” Trump said in July. “You want to get it over with fast. Have victory, get your victory, and get it over with. It has to stop, the killing has to stop.” 

The conflict began after Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel, viciously killing approximately 1,200 people on Oct. 7, 2023. Roughly 109 individuals remain in captivity in Gaza. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Fox News Boasts of Efforts to Court Democrats at DNC, but Risks Alienating Loyal Viewers
Next article
Pa. Judge Delivers Big Win for Election Integrity

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com