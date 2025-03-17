OPINION: Vanity Fair Ignores All the President’s Women, Accuses Trump of Nazi-Style Sexism

(Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) For a fresh look at how infantile, indolent, and insane the Hate Trump media have become, look no further than Olivia Campbell’s latest finger painting in Vanity Fair.

This masterpiece of anti-MAGA madness is headlined “Trump’s New Administration Is Anti-woman—a Playbook from Nazi-Era Germany.”

First things first: This headline writer should don a dunce cap and stand in the corner for the rest of the day. Why waste ink, kilobytes, and readers’ time with “Nazi-Era Germany” when “Nazi Germany” will suffice?

This is a journalistic parking ticket compared to Campbell. She speeds her vehicle through a red light and plows right into a fire hydrant.

Campbell claims that, under Trump, “Misogyny is an integral feature of our new federal government.” She adds: “As misogynist ideals invade the highest levels of government, women’s contributions are being erased, their rights and roles eroded.”

Apparently, Trump hates women so much, he named many of them to the commanding heights of his administration. These Cabinet members and senior advisors include:

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, the first woman with that responsibility.

Attorney General Pam Bondi

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins

Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-Dermer

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard

Small Business Administration chief Kelly Loeffler

United Nations Ambassador nominee Elise Stefanik

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 27, is the youngest-ever American in that role.

Campbell portrays Trump as a notorious sexist. However, while presidents Biden and Obama each named numerous women to top posts, by my calculation, each of these supposedly feminist Democrats placed only four females in any of these 10 positions that Trump has filled 100% with women.

According to Campbell, Trump’s view of women, about which she knows nothing, makes him — what else? — Adolf Hitler, Jr.

“At girls [sic] schools, the Reich Ministry of Science, Education, and Culture replaced an hour each of English and math with needlepoint,” Campbell reports. “Women were stripped of the right to vote,” Campbell adds. “They were excluded from training programs, banned from entering certain professions, and forced out of employment.”

If Trump plans to push high school females into needlepoint classes, bar women from the polls, and prohibit them from working, one imagines that Trump might have mentioned this in passing sometime during his long, strange trip back to the Oval Office.

For that matter, if Trump envisioned a Fourth Reich Anti-Feminist Agenda, wouldn’t he at least have hinted at such a policy in his first term? To the contrary, Trump encouraged work among all Americans — men and women. Indeed, the Trump/GOP Tax Cuts and Jobs Act unleashed a pre-COVID economic boom that saw female unemployment plunge to 3.4% in September 2019 — until then, its lowest level since May 1953, under President Dwight Eisenhower.

In her fixation to graffiti a swastika on the President of the United States, Campbell air-headedly forgets this fact: Unlike Trump’s co-ed Cabinet, Hitler’s high command was more all-male than the Provincetown Pride Parade.

On this key point, Campbell is as lost in space as Mark Cuban. “Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women,” the billionaire investor told ABC’s The View. To be fair, Cuban said this last Halloween — one week before Trump asked Wiles to lead his White House team and ahead of his recruiting these other nine aforementioned strong, intelligent women.

So, what is Campbell’s excuse? Her article ran last Thursday, weeks after all the President’s women had started serving the American people. A journalist with the most primitive observational tools should have noticed these developments. Perhaps Campbell is just too damn lazy to have done her homework.

Then again, maybe none of this is Campbell’s fault. It’s possible that she has not watched even 10 seconds of news since Inauguration Day. If so, Vanity Fair’s editors should buy Olivia Campbell a TV, before she beclowns herself any further.

​Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor.