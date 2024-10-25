Quantcast
Only 20% of Young Americans Expect ‘Peaceful Transfer of Power’

'Assistance in responding ... may involve the use of force that is likely to result in lethal force...'

Matt Lamb
Antifa and radical activists protest. / PHOTO: Leonhard Lenz, wikimedia

(Matt Lamb, Headline USA) An overwhelming majority of young Americans are skeptical of a “peaceful transfer of power” following the Nov. 5 presidential election.

The mainstream media and Democratic Party leaders would have the average citizen believe Donald Trump and his supporters are just itching for violence. However, the polls suggest young Americans are also concerned about violence from the political Left if Trump wins.

Only 10% of respondents said they expect a peaceful transfer of power if Trump wins, which means 90% “don’t know” or were skeptical, according to the Harvard Institute of Politics poll.

Just 14% “expect peace only with a Harris victory.” Meanwhile, only 20% expect peace regardless of who wins.

The poll asked 2,001 Americans ages 18-29 a variety of questions about their plans to vote and their views on different candidates, according to the Harvard Youth Poll website.

The news comes as a Department of Defense memo has begun circulating that suggests scenarios in which violence could be used against American citizens.

The “lethal force” directive could be implemented only with approval of President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“Assistance in responding with assets with potential for lethality, or any situation in which it is reasonably foreseeable that providing the requested assistance may involve the use of force that is likely to result in lethal force, including death or serious bodily injury,” the document stated.

“It also includes all support to civilian law enforcement officials in situations where a confrontation between civilian law enforcement and civilian individuals or groups is reasonably anticipated,” it added.

Biden and his allies have spent years vilifying conservatives and Republicans. They also have begun preparing to object to the certification of the 2024 election if Trump wins.

“[Trump] is doing whatever he can to try to interfere with the process, whether we’re talking about manipulating electoral college counts in Nebraska or manipulating the vote count in Georgia or imposing other kinds of impediments,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. recently told Axios.

Raskin previously objected to certifying Trump’s election in 2017.

