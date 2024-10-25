Quantcast
Friday, October 25, 2024

Trump’s Lawyers Cite Biden’s Call to ‘Lock Him Up’ In Filing to Dismiss J6 Case

'Everything that Smith did since Attorney General Garland’s appointment, as President Trump continued his leading campaign ... was unlawful and unconstitutional...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Joe Biden and Merrick Garland
Joe Biden and Merrick Garland / IMAGE: Washington Post via YouTube

(Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump’s legal team cited President Joe Biden’s call this week for Trump to be locked up as evidence that one of the federal cases against him needs to be tossed, the New York Post reported.

Trump’s lawyers filed a motion to dismiss special counsel Jack Smith’s election interference case, arguing the charges were politically motivated and that Smith was unlawfully appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Garland tapped Smith to prosecute Trump at Biden’s request in an effort to “target” the Republican, who was one of Biden’s top political rivals when the charges were filed.

“In November 2022, the Attorney General violated the Appointments Clause by naming private-citizen Smith to target President Trump, while President Trump was campaigning to take back the Oval Office from the Attorney General’s boss, without a statutory basis for doing so,” the filing said. 

“Garland did so following improper public urging from President Biden to target President Trump, as reported at the time in 2022, and repeated recently by President Biden through his inappropriate instruction to ‘lock him up’ while Smith presses forward with the case unlawfully as the Presidential election rapidly approaches,” it added.

On Tuesday, Biden appeared to vocally back the multiple lawfare campaigns against Trump, who is now leading in most of the battleground states.

“We gotta lock him up,” the 81-year-old said, before catching himself and trying to walk back the remark. “Politically lock him up,” Biden added. “Lock him out, that’s what we’ve got to do.”

Another case brought by Smith against Trump has already been thrown out by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who agreed Garland’s appointment of Smith as special counsel had been “unlawful.”

“Everything that Smith did since Attorney General Garland’s appointment, as President Trump continued his leading campaign against President Biden and then Vice President Harris, was unlawful and unconstitutional,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in their new filing.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Only 20% of Young Americans Expect ‘Peaceful Transfer of Power’
Next article
Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Received ‘Reparations’ from Friends on Juneteenth

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com