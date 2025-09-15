Office Depot Apologizes after Rogue Manager Refuses to Print Charlie Kirk Vigil ‘Propaganda’

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The number of “FAFO” cases involving radical leftists fired for celebrating the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has ballooned in the days following his death on Wednesday.

Government workers, judges, teachers, healthcare workers, airline attendants and even a Secret Service staffer have been canned for voicing their deranged opinions, and a searchable database documenting the offenses has reportedly ballooned to tens of thousands of entries.

🚨 BREAKING: An online searchable database of nearly 40,000 or more leftists celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination will soon be available – along with their employer. The storm has only begun. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 13, 2025

In some cases, corporations have been forced into embarrassing apologies after rogue employees abused their positions of authority.

Business-supply store Office Depot issued one such statement on Friday following a viral incident in Portage, Michigan.

“The behavior displayed by our associate is completely unacceptable and insensitive, violates our company policies, and does not reflect on the values we uphold at Office Depot,” said the statement.

To our customers pic.twitter.com/XYlcFPpInN — Office Depot (@officedepot) September 13, 2025

The video—which was amplified by several high-profile conservative influencers, including Michigan activist Matthew DePerno—shows customers with the Kalamazoo County Republican Party confronting a motley array of employees.

The employees—all with bizarre hairstyles and unprofessional attire—remain seated and refuse to assist with a prepaid printing order advertising a local vigil for Kirk happening later that day.

The print supervisor, an overweight man named “Beryl” boasting a “Flock of Seagulls” hairdo, identifies himself before getting cut off by a female resembling Ernie Bushmiller’s classic cartoon character Nancy, who identifies herself as “one of the managers.”

They tell the customers that the vigil poster violates the store policy on printing “propaganda.”

“What makes it propaganda?” asks the female customer filming the exchange.

“Because he’s a political figure and I don’t have to…” the manager begins before Beryl chimes in that the general manager will return three days later.

After the exchange went public, FedEx reportedly stepped in to print the flyers for free.

The Friday vigil, organized by members of the Kalamazoo Young Republicans, took place as planned in downtown Kalamazoo’s Bronson Park.

In its statement, Office Depot said it had launched an internal review and that “the associate involved is no longer with the organization.”

It did not specify whether it was Beryl or the manager who had been terminated.

The company also pledged to “reinforce training with all team members to ensure our standards of respect, integrity, and customer service are upheld…”

Kirk’s death, and the callous reactions of many on the Left, have triggered a reckoning of sorts, compared in some ways to the social-justice push that followed the 2020 death of George Floyd while in police custody.

However, conservatives already had been making their voices heard by pressuring into submission corporations deemed to have gone overboard with their woke policies and messaging.

Companies like Bud Light, Cracker Barrel and Target have all been forced to capitulate after widespread outrage led to stock plunges and boycotts.

Prominent social-media influencer Blake “Brick Suit” Marnell played off the corporate anxieties with a meme of notorious inside-trader Nancy Pelosi appearing to tell her stock broker to sell Office Depot shares before a devaluation of the company.

Nancy is on the phone!!! pic.twitter.com/2AiqEGJ6zi — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 13, 2025

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.