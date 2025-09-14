Sunday, September 14, 2025

BREAKING: 2 Arrested for Planting Bomb under Utah Media Van Days after Kirk Assassination

Neighboring homes were evacuated during the search, which turned up explosives and “explosive-related components,” firearms, illegal narcotics and other paraphernalia...

Law enforcement officials prepare to sweep a building at Utah Valley University, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

(Headline USAAuthorities in Utah say two men have been arrested on suspicion of placing an incendiary device under a news media vehicle in Salt Lake City. The bomb didn’t go off.

Police and fire department bomb squads responded Friday when a suspicious device was found under the vehicle parked near an occupied building.

Also on Friday, police reportedly evacuated the neighborhood where alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson’s family lives, which is about 300 miles away from Salt Lake City. Police may have been evaluating the neighborhood out of an abundance of caution after finding the Salt Lake City bomb, but at this point it’s unclear if the two events are related.

Investigators determined the bomb “had been lit but failed to function as designed,” according to court records cited by CBS affiliate KUTV.

The FBI identified two suspects and served a search warrant at a home in the Magna neighborhood west of the city’s downtown. Two men, ages 58 and 31, were arrested and could face charges related to weapons possession and threats of terrorism, ABC affiliate KTVX reported Sunday.

Neighboring homes were evacuated during the search, which turned up explosives and “explosive-related components,” firearms, illegal narcotics and other paraphernalia, court records say. Authorities say they also found at least two devices that turned out to be hoax weapons of mass destruction.

There was no information about a possible motive and the relationship between the two suspects wasn’t immediately known.

News media have descended on Salt Lake City following last week’s assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

