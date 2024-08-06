Quantcast
Tuesday, August 6, 2024

NYT Now Admits Tim Walz Delayed National Guard Deployment During George Floyd Riots

'Perhaps the New York Times should have published this before Walz was chosen?...'

Posted by Ken Silva
MSNBC's Ali Velshi reports on a 'mostly peaceful' protest in Minneapolis while violent rioters burn the building behind him. / IMAGE: MSNBC via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Now they tell us.

Now that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has already been chosen to be Kamala Harris’s running mate for the 2024 election, the New York Times can reveal that Walz delayed deploying his National Guard when rioting began in the wake of George Floyd’s May 25, 2020, death.

“Two days after Mr. Floyd’s death, with protests in Minneapolis turning increasingly violent, the city’s mayor, Jacob Frey, asked Mr. Walz to deploy the National Guard,” NYT reported Tuesday.

“Hours later, the city’s police chief submitted a written request for 600 troops. But it was not until the next afternoon that Mr. Walz signed an executive order allowing the Guard to assist cities.”

As noted by journalist Steve Sailer, Minneapolis was in abject chaos by the time Walz deployed the National Guard three days later.

“On Thursday May 28 came what strikes me as The Big One in the Summer of George: rioters surrounded the Minneapolis Third Precinct, the cops abandoned their post under orders from Mayor Frey, and the rioters burned it down,” Sailer said.

Walz reportedly declined an NYT interview request. Instead, the newspaper quoted Republican State Senator Warren Limmer, who helped lead a committee that investigated the response to the unrest.

“It was obvious to me that he froze under pressure, under a calamity, as people’s properties were being burned down,” Limmer said.

Sailer questioned the timing of the surprisingly critical report from NYT, which has defended the riots as “mostly peaceful protests.”

“Now that Kamala picked MN governor Tim Walz, the NYT is unleashing previously unwelcome Hate Facts about the George Floyd Mostly Peaceful Protests of 2020. A Midwest correspondent of the NYT, Mitch Smith, absolutely dumps on Kamala’s Veep choice,” he said.

“Perhaps the New York Times should have published this before Walz was chosen?”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

