NYC Woman Loses Her Feet after Boyfriend Shoves Her onto Subway Tracks

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On March 9, 2024, the NYPD arrested the man who was accused of shoving his girlfriend onto the tracks of a New York City subway, which resulted in the victim losing both of her feet.

Christian Valdez, the suspect, was taken into custody about 10 hours after the incident happened at the Fulton Street station, according to Breitbart.

He was accused of pushing his 29-year-old girlfriend onto the tracks as a train approached the platform after the couple argued.

“Medics rushed the woman to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. MTA sources said the woman lost both of her feet as a result of the train strike,” the news source said.

Even though the suspect, a 35-year-old Brooklyn resident, fled the station, police later found and arrested him for attempted murder and felony assault.

“She may never be able to walk again and that’s what we’ve been saying. This is just one of many instances that we’ve been seeing this year alone,” Jack Nierenberg of the group Passenger’s United said, according to Pix 11 News.

The subway crimes have risen 13% in 2024 compared to the same time period last year, Breitbart reported.

One of the people who learned about the tragedy criticized the authorities for not protecting people from these kinds of situations.

“When’s it gonna stop? You know? It’s ridiculous. Where’s all these National Guard that they said they were gonna come? Where is the safety? Where is the protection? Where is the tax money going to?” he asked.

It wasn’t the only time when something like this happened in the city. Just last month, a 59-year-old New York City subway conductor was slashed in the neck at the Rockaway Avenue and Fulton Street station.

The victim, Alton Scott, was on the train that was pulling into the station. He was cut in the neck the moment he stuck his head out of the window.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition. He received 34 stitches and was eventually cleared to go home,” the outlet reported, also adding that no arrests had been made at the time but a man wearing a blue vest was seen running from the area.