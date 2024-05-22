NYC Mayor May Revoke Double-Disgraced Rapper Diddy’s Key to City

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Sean “Diddy” Combs, once celebrated by Democrats, now finds himself on their naughty list.

On Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams suggested that Diddy’s “Key to the City” award might be revoked after CNN released a disturbing video showing Diddy assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

“I think all of us were deeply disturbed by watching that chilling video of the young lady being assaulted by him,” Adams said in a Monday interview with Pix 11 News, according to the New York Post.

“The committee and the team have never rescinded a key before, but we are now sitting down to see what the next steps forward are going to be,” he added.

Diddy came under fire last week after the release of a hotel hallway video showing him physically assaulting Ventura, with whom he settled a lawsuit.

The footage showed Ventura attempting to leave a hotel room when Diddy rushed toward her and threw a punch. He then dragged her to the floor and kicked her while she was nearly knocked out.

The video, in addition to a federal investigation over potential sex trafficking, drew widespread condemnation, a stark contrast to Diddy’s previous standing.

In September 2023, Adams awarded Diddy the “Key to the City” for his so-called contributions to music, fashion and philanthropy.

According to the New York Post, Adams called Diddy “the embodiment of the New York City attitude” and declared that day “Diddy Day.”

At the time, Adams stated, “A son of Harlem, Combs worked his way to the top, becoming a successful musical talent both in front of and behind the mic.”

While Adams could ultimately revoke the award, his reluctance to immediately confirm its rescission has drawn criticism from some New York politicians.

“Take that key back,” said New York City Councilwoman Jennifer Guitterez. “These are ceremoniously given out to folks who have made contributions, and while I understand Diddy is getting help, which is good, and acknowledged his actions, he doesn’t need the key to work through his accountability.”

Council Majority Leader Amanda Farias echoed Gutiérrez’s sentiments in remarks to the New York Post.

“The symbolism of receiving a key to the city is to confer trust and honor and to be seen as a trusted friend of city residents,” she said. “The trust of women is broken, and so is the trust of New York City.”