Globalists Claim Europe Is ‘Too White,’ ‘Too Western’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The globalists recently said the quiet part out loud by admitting in a recently published report that Europe is too “white” and “Western,” urging the continent’s population to change that.

On Sept. 25, 2024, the European Council on Foreign Relations published a report titled Welcome to Barbieland: European Sentiment in the Year of Wars and Elections. In it, senior policy fellow and author Pawel Zerka discussed how Europeans could change Europe to benefit globalists.

Zerka noted that non-white and Muslim people have been misrepresented everywhere, specifically in politics, adding that, as a result of that, they felt “alienated.” The report’s author blamed the “far-right.”

“Far-right parties appeared to be on the rise in almost every member state, usually issuing promises to stop immigration or even planning (as the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, did) to expel large swathes of the population,” he wrote.

According to him, the European Union is “xenophobic” because it is too “white,” “Western” and “boomer,” adding that, to deal with it, people need to diversify the European population, reject the “‘ethnic’ conception of Europeanness” and “fill the ‘civic’ conception of Europeanness with substance.”

This report was just one of the recent examples of anti-white and anti-European hatred. European activists like Eva Vlaardingerbroek have been warning Europeans about the problem.

“Europe has been a predominantly white continent for the entirety of its history. Just because some bureaucrats have decided against the will of the people that we should suddenly be a minority on our own continent, doesn’t mean we should let it happen. Say no to being replaced,” she wrote in one of her Twitter posts.

Headline USA also previously reported on the “Great Replacement” agenda pushed by the United Nations.

Leftists have been pushing these ideas for quite a while, even publishing books to spread their ideas.

Headline USA also wrote about the anti-white racism in South Africa in the form of apartheid for white people. Other people on Twitter, including the platform’s current owner, Elon Musk, wrote about the explicit hatred of white people there.

Racially motivated killings of white

Conservative journalist Lauren Southern also filmed a documentary on the struggles of white farmers in South Africa.