(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The new book revealed that a widely misunderstood phone call, on which Fani Willis’s political prosecution rests, was illegally recorded, which means that the entire prosecution could crumble with defendants having a new avenue to challenge Democrats’ witch hunt.

The leftists wouldn’t even be able to claim that the authors of the book, Mike Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman, are politically conservative since it is not true, according to the Federalist. For example, Isikoff was an original Russia collusion hoaxer, with his articles being used to secure warrants for the FBI to spy on innocent Republican presidential campaign advisers such as Carter Page.

The authors revealed in the book that the person who recorded the phone call was neither in Fulton County nor Georgia. Jordan Fuchs, a political activist who serves as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s chief of staff, was in the state of Florida, where it is illegal to record a call without all parties to the call consenting to the recording. Fuchs never asked for the consent to record.

Initially, Fuchs gave the Washington Post fabricated quotes that the leftist publication later had to retract about a phone call Donald Trump had with someone in the elections office. Even though she was not busted for her lie until March 2021, the embarrassment of being found out taught her the importance of recording phone calls, according to the authors.

One of those calls between Trump, Raffensperger and their associates that forms the basis of Willis’ investigation was recorded by Fuchs in early January 2021.

Fuchs ended the call by saying they should get off the phone and work to “preserve the relationship” between the two offices, according to the news source. However, instead of doing that, she immediately leaked the phone call to the Post, which published it hours later.

Even the authors of the book admitted that the recording of the call was a crime.

“Fuchs has never talked publicly about her taping of the phone call. She learned, after the fact, that Florida where she was at the time is one of fifteen states that requires two-party consent for the taping of phone calls,” they wrote.