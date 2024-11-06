Quantcast
Wednesday, November 6, 2024

J6er Set for Sentencing Friday, but Seeks Delay in Light of Trump’s Victory

'In light of the real possibility that the incoming Attorney General will dismiss Ms. Avery's case or at the very least, handle the case in a very different manner, it would be fundamentally unfair to Ms. Avery to move forward to sentencing under these circumstances...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Jan. 6 uprising
Outraged citizens protest the irregularities in the 2020 election during Congress's certification of the disputed Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Jamiee Avery is set to be sentenced Friday for two misdemeanors in relation to her participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising, but she’s now asking for a delay in the wake of Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory.

“President-elect Trump, who played an integral role in the events of January 6, 2021, has repeatedly publicly stated that he will pardon January 6 protestors should he win the presidency,” Avery’s motion stated.

“The government has requested a 30-day period of incarceration for Ms. Avery. In light of the real possibility that the incoming Attorney General will dismiss Ms. Avery’s case or at the very least, handle the case in a very different manner, it would be fundamentally unfair to Ms. Avery to move forward to sentencing under these circumstances.”

The motion, which was filed by public defender Elizabeth Mullin, also included a snarky anti-Trump footnote: “Moreover, it would create a gross disparity for Ms. Avery to spend even a day in jail when the man who played a pivotal role in organizing and instigating the events of January 6 will now never face consequences for his role in it.”

Avery’s motion seeks to delay her sentencing to Jan. 20, after Trump’s inauguration.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Reid Cooper has yet to rule on the matter.

In a separate case, Judge Beryl Howell denied a similar motion to delay a status hearing for Jan. 6 protestor Christopher Carnell, who’s been convicted of several misdemeanors and is fighting the unconstitutional felony obstruction charge.

“Mr. Carnell, who was an 18 year old nonviolent entrant into the Capitol on January 6, is expecting to be relieved of the criminal prosecution that he is currently facing when the new administration takes office,” his Wednesday motion stated, as first reported by Politico. “Mr. Carnell is now awaiting further information from the office of the president-elect regarding the timing and expected scope of clemency actions relevant to his case.”

Judge Howell denied that motion within hours, setting the status hearing for Friday.

Dozens, if not hundreds, of other Jan. 6ers are expected to file similar motions.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
No Discipline for FBI Official Who Sexually Harassed Employees
Next article
Biden Invites Trump to White House as Kamala Concedes

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com