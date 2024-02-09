Nikki Haley Exposed as Part of WEF’s 2011 Young Global Leaders Cohort

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was recently revealed to have been a member of the World Economic Forum’s 2011 Young Global Leaders cohort, the Free Press International News Service reported.

That puts her in the company of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau—two of the program’s other prominent past participants, both of whom have since become authoritarian dictators.

Although the official WEF website removed a post listing its 2011 participants, a copy of it, confirming Haley’s involvement, was previously archived.

Haley, who often touts her Indian descent, was among 190 globalist elites invited by Klaus Schwab’s organization to participate in the program during her first year as governor of South Carolina. She would later go on to serve as United Nations ambassador during the Trump administration.

Haley was joined in her cohort by former George W. Bush press secretary Dana Perino, now a prominent Fox News personality.

Perino raised eyebrows last year by joining Hillary Clinton onstage at the Clinton Global Initiative’s annual meeting, where she offered kind words for the failed 2016 presidential candidate.

Haley likewise has praised Clinton as an “inspiration,” and she has been an outspoken supporter of the war in Ukraine, which began with a 2014 color revolution in Kiev just one year after Clinton resigned her post as secretary of State for the Obama administration.

Despite—or perhaps because of—such connections, Haley has long been the establishment’s preferred Republican candidate to take on former President Donald Trump.

Nonetheless, she has been unable to make a dent in Trump’s numbers, getting overrun in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada so far.

Haley lost to Trump 51% to 19.1 in Iowa and 54.3% to 43.2 in New Hampshire. During Tuesday’s Nevada primary, which did not include Trump on the ballot, she lost by a more than two-to-one margin to the more appealing “none of these choices” option.

Trump is also expected to dominate in Haley’s home state when the South Carolina primary takes place on Saturday, Feb. 24.

The WEF—which hosts its annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland, each January—has come under intense scrutiny for its promotion of what many consider to be a “New World Order” that will seek to supplant national sovereignty (if it hasn’t already done so).

It has actively sought to manipulate—and sometimes engineer—global crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and Ukraine war in order to assert greater control over the privacy and individual autonomy of its unwitting subjects.

Among the proposals for which the WEF has advocated: a universal biometric ID that would link to a person’s health information, financial accounts and more, effectively imposing a China-like social-credit score on the masses.

The Young Global Leaders program—which seeks to train and/or indoctrinate up-and-coming influencers from at least 65 countries in the fields of business, politics, media, entertainment and more—has led to perception problems in the past for other public figures trying to establish their conservative bona fides.

For instance, Tulsi Gabbard, the political commentator and supposedly red-pilled former Democrat congresswoman, was once a Young Global Leader, as was Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who ran against Haley and Trump in the recent GOP primary before dropping out to endorse Trump, was reportedly invited to join a cohort. However, according to Ramaswamy, he “explicitly rejected their ridiculous award” and later sued the WEF to force them to remove his name from a list of participants.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., considered to be the frontrunner in Trump’s vice-presidential sweepstakes, was also listed on the WEF site, according to Free Press International. Headline USA was unable to independently verify the claim.

None of those named in the story currently appear on a list of WEF alumni.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.