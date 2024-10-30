Nikki Haley Sends Cease-and-Desist Order to ‘Haley Voters for Harris’ PAC

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley has sent a cease-and-desist letter to “Haley Voters for Harris,” a political-action committee spending about $4 million on digital ads to encourage moderates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania to support Kamala Harris.

According to WSJ, Haley Voters for Harris is funded by the pro-Harris group, PivotPAC. The group originally launched “Haley Voters for Biden” before changing the name upon Biden’s ouster.

Now, Haley is reportedly trying to shut the PAC down.

“Haley sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group, demanding her name not be used; it disputed the legal claim and has continued to do so,” WSJ reported.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has yet to campaign with Haley, despite her offers to do so.

While the Harris campaign apparently sees Trump’s reluctance to campaign with Haley as an opportunity, Haley is deeply unpopular with Trump’s base—for good reason. Throughout the GOP primaries, Haley presented herself as the GOP’s anti-populist candidate, and its alternative to Trumpism.

Among other positions, Haley has endorsed escalating U.S. involvement in the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, removing caps on American corporations hiring foreign workers, and removing anonymity from the internet.

She was endorsed by a variety of deep state actors, including Jeffrey Epstein’s former banker, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. Former CIA Director Michael Morrell—one of the 51 disgraced intelligence officials who called the Hunter Biden laptop story “Russian disinfo” ahead of the 2020 presidential election—also endorsed her.

According to WSJ, Haley was scheduled Wednesday to hit the campaign trail in Pennsylvania to support Republican David McCormick in his challenge of Democratic Sen. Bob Casey.

“It will be her first real campaigning since dropping out of the primary. More than 16% of GOP voters in the state picked Haley in April—more than a month after she dropped out of the race. That was almost 160,000 people, or roughly double the vote margin Joe Biden secured in winning the state in the 2020 presidential election,” WSJ reported.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.