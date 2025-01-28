Quantcast
‘It’s Not a One-Man Show’: Ramaswamy Tells Jesse Watters that Split w/ Elon Was ‘Mutual’

'I wish I well, we’re on the same page. We’re… divide and conquer. It’s saving the country. It’s not a one-man show from top-down...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Jesse Watters and Vivek Ramaswamy
Jesse Watters and Vivek Ramaswamy / IMAGE: Fox News via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Vivek Ramaswamy, who departed the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency hours after the inauguration, revealed Monday that his split with cost-cutting crusader Elon Musk was “mutual.”

Trump appointed Ramaswamy and Musk to head DOGE in early November 2024.

After stepping down from his role co-leading the new government department to shrink the federal bureaucracy, Ramaswamy took to Fox News to dispel reporting of a rift between himself and Musk.

“So, we hear you’re leaving DOGE after like three Scaramuccis,” host Jesse Watters said, referencing Trump’s former White House communications director who only lasted 10 days before he was fired. “What happened?”

Ramaswamy said he will be “pursuing elected office soon,” likely referring to his reported potential bid to become governor of Ohio. He told Watters his “constitutional law” vision was best suited for public office, while Musk’s technology approach was a better fit for DOGE.

“No better person to lead that technology, digital approach than Elon Musk,” Ramaswamy said after calling rumors of a feud with the Tesla, SpaceX and X boss “incorrect.”

Watters asked if Musk fired Ramaswamy, he said, “No, we had a mutual discussion.”

“I wish I well, we’re on the same page. We’re… divide and conquer. It’s saving the country. It’s not a one-man show from top-down. It’s all of the above. That’s what I’m in for,” Ramaswamy said.

The conversation shifted to DOGE and the elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion hires from the federal government.

“Ironically, it doesn’t even stand for its own principles. In the name of diversity, what happens is we sacrificed true diversity of thought,” Ramaswamy said. “And in the name of inclusion, we created this new culture of exclusion where certain points of view just weren’t welcome.”

He added, “That’s un-American. It was neither diverse nor inclusive. And DEI and merit, you got to pick one. You can’t have both.”

Ramaswamy told the Fox News host that the Democrats are “lost in the wilderness.”

“Speaking as an American, I am rooting for a better version of that Democratic Party to reemerge from those ashes. Because I think it will make our country better off to have actual competition,” he said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by Headline USA, the Daily Caller, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

