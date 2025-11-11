New Jan. 6 Committee Asks to Interview Kamala’s Secret Service Detail about Pipe Bomb Scandal

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, at least 10 Secret Service agents conducted a sweep of the premises of the Democratic National Committee, where someone had allegedly planted a pipe bomb the night before.

For reasons that are still unclear, those agents didn’t find the pipe bomb. When then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris traveled to the DNC around 11:25 a.m. that day, her convoy came within about 20 feet of where the pipe bomb was found by a plainclothes Capitol Police officer at 1:05 p.m.

A graphic in the recent IG report about the Secret Service's Jan. 6 failures show how close Kamala Harris was to the 'pipe bomb' outside the DNC pic.twitter.com/1PfxVyvjRM — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) August 6, 2024

For the next four years, Harris was oddly silent about her apparent brush with death. Now, the Select Subcommittee to Investigate the Remaining Questions Surrounding January 6, 2021, is seeking answers from the agents who served on her security detail.

“More than four years later, there remain more questions than answers surrounding who may have placed these devices and whether federal law enforcement entities have adequately investigated the matter,” subcommittee chairman Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., said in a Monday letter to Secret Service Director Sean Curran.

“Given the presence of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris’s Secret Service detail at the DNC when authorities discovered the pipe bomb, your agents may possess information that is necessary for our oversight and request your cooperation in this process.”

Loudermilk seeks all transcripts of the interviews the previous Democrat-controlled Jan. 6th Commission conducted with the Secret Service. He also wants to interview seven agents whose names are redacted.

Loudermilk asked Curran to respond by Nov. 20.

🚨NEW: Chairman Loudermilk sends letter seeking to question Kamala Harris' Secret Service detail about DNC pipe bomb. pic.twitter.com/BO6VLY89io — Select Subcommittee on January 6th (@J6Select) November 10, 2025

Some researchers have theorized that the pipe bombs weren’t planted the night of Jan. 5—as the FBI says they were—but a mere 15 minutes or so before they were discovered.

In August 2024, investigative reporter Julie Kelly released new footage showing an apparent law enforcement officer from Harris’s security detail exiting a DC Metro Police SUV at 12:51 p.m., and walking towards the area where the pipe bomb was found—with a bag in hand. Minutes later, the same officer walked back to the police vehicle with bag still in hand.

“What exactly was he doing? Did he set the device? And if he was acting on the up-and-up, how in the world did he not see a pipe bomb sitting right there?” Kelly asked.

NEW: Recently discovered video from Jan 6 shows an individual believed to be police carrying a bag toward the location where "pipe bomb" was found at DNC. This is about 15 minutes before another officer "discovered" the device. Another shady moment in this unsolved "mystery" pic.twitter.com/OeZZsKw1hs — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 14, 2024

Additionally, the woman who found the pipe bomb near the RNC told the FBI that she believed the device was planted there between 12 p.m. and when she found it at 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., has explained how those series of events may make it impossible to successfully prosecute the pipe bomber, even if he or she is ever arrested.

“Here’s what a good criminal defense attorney’s going to say: If you identified the individual who’s believed to place the bomb, then hours go by, and you had a search by the Secret Service at the DNC and the dog didn’t find the explosive—so clearly, the device [the defense attorney’s] client might have left there wasn’t the device that was determined to be the pipe bomb, because it wasn’t picked up by the bomb-sniffing dog,” Griffith argued in March 2024.

Despite those apparent challenges, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said earlier this year that the bureau is making progress on the case. FBI Director Kash Patel made similar remarks earlier this month at a congressional hearing.

Blaze Media published a story Saturday purporting to identify the bomber, but that report has yet to be confirmed.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.