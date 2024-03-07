New J6 Footage Shows Kamala Harris Leaving Capitol before Breach, Undermining DOJ Narrative

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The House Oversight Committee released the largest tranche of Jan. 6 footage to date on Friday, publishing 5,000 hours of video documenting the Capitol Hill uprising.

Much of the footage has been analyzed by Jan. 6 defendant William Pope, who released his findings on Twitter.

Perhaps the most notable finding from Pope was footage of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris leaving the Capitol at 11:21 a.m.—hours before the building was breached by angry protestors.

Pope’s findings definitively disproves prior assertions by the Justice Department that Harris was in the Capitol when rioters broke into the building.

Newly released Capitol CCTV shows Sen. Kamala Harris exiting the Capitol at 11:21 a.m. on January 6. The government filed indictments in January 6 cases for almost a year falsely claiming that Harris was still in the Capitol building. Source: https://t.co/BgD6aebHad pic.twitter.com/FlkH9HG26x — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) March 6, 2024

DOJ prosecutors had already admitted years ago that Harris was blocks away at the offices of the Democratic National Committee when the Capitol was breached—she was removed from the DNC, too, when a pipe bomb was discovered there, which is a subject of another controversy—but the surveillance footage underscores the DOJ’s previous lies for all to see.

Along with the footage of Harris, Pope also found video of possible FBI agents cheering as protestors stormed the Capitol. Pope filed a motion last month to compel the Justice Department to release evidence related to multiple FBI agents who were among the crowd of protestors on the east side of the Capitol building.

Speaker Johnson has also now released Camera 0767, which gives a clear view of Guandolo's clapping colleague. My motion seeks to compel the government to identify these FBI agents so they can testify in court. pic.twitter.com/bOGAK7idAX — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) March 4, 2024

Meanwhile, Pope and others continue to call for the House to release all 44,000-plus hours of J6 footage as soon as possible. Prior to Friday, the House only released about 162 hours.

“It’s hard to stress how significant the recent January 6 CCTV release is. We still have only ~10%, but for those of us who have been living in this video, like every day is Groundhog Day, these materials are a huge boost to research capabilities,” he said on Twitter. “I only wish we’d had it sooner!”

The limited footage released outside the Justice Department’s channels has been revelatory.

For instance, footage obtained by Tucker Carlson showed that Jacob Chansley—also known as QAnon Shaman—peacefully strolling through the Capitol with a police escort—undermining the narrative that he was a violent insurrectionist.

More substantially, Blaze Media claims to have reviewed footage that contradicts sworn testimony that a Capitol Police Special Agent gave at the Oath Keepers’ sedition trial last year.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.