Quantcast
Thursday, March 7, 2024

New J6 Footage Shows Kamala Harris Leaving Capitol before Breach, Undermining DOJ Narrative

'For those of us who have been living in this video, like every day is Groundhog Day, these materials are a huge boost to research capabilities...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Vice President Kamala Harris laughs as she speaks at Hampton University on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Hampton, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The House Oversight Committee released the largest tranche of Jan. 6 footage to date on Friday, publishing 5,000 hours of video documenting the Capitol Hill uprising.

Much of the footage has been analyzed by Jan. 6 defendant William Pope, who released his findings on Twitter.

Perhaps the most notable finding from Pope was footage of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris leaving the Capitol at 11:21 a.m.—hours before the building was breached by angry protestors.

Pope’s findings definitively disproves prior assertions by the Justice Department that Harris was in the Capitol when rioters broke into the building.

DOJ prosecutors had already admitted years ago that Harris was blocks away at the offices of the Democratic National Committee when the Capitol was breached—she was removed from the DNC, too, when a pipe bomb was discovered there, which is a subject of another controversy—but the surveillance footage underscores the DOJ’s previous lies for all to see.

Along with the footage of Harris, Pope also found video of possible FBI agents cheering as protestors stormed the Capitol. Pope filed a motion last month to compel the Justice Department to release evidence related to multiple FBI agents who were among the crowd of protestors on the east side of the Capitol building.

Meanwhile, Pope and others continue to call for the House to release all 44,000-plus hours of J6 footage as soon as possible. Prior to Friday, the House only released about 162 hours.

“It’s hard to stress how significant the recent January 6 CCTV release is. We still have only ~10%, but for those of us who have been living in this video, like every day is Groundhog Day, these materials are a huge boost to research capabilities,” he said on Twitter. “I only wish we’d had it sooner!”

The limited footage released outside the Justice Department’s channels has been revelatory.

For instance, footage obtained by Tucker Carlson showed that Jacob Chansley—also known as QAnon Shaman—peacefully strolling through the Capitol with a police escort—undermining the narrative that he was a violent insurrectionist.

More substantially, Blaze Media claims to have reviewed footage that contradicts sworn testimony that a Capitol Police Special Agent gave at the Oath Keepers’ sedition trial last year.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: Egyptians Trading in Gold amidst Fiat Currency Collapse

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com