Quantcast
Saturday, July 27, 2024

New York AG Tries to Stop SCOTUS from Halting Trump Conviction

'[The relief] seriously undermines the integrity of the courts and risks setting a dangerous precedent that encourages a flood of similar, unmeritorious litigation...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
New York Attorney General Letitia James on a FDNY graduation ceremony (Source: Screenshot / Fox News's YouTube Channel)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) New York’s Attorney General Letitia James urged the Supreme Court on July 24, 2024, to stay out of Donald Trump’s porn star witchhunt, arguing that it should not grant a request by Missouri to pause his sentencing hearing and lift the gag order imposed on Trump in the case.

CNN reported that Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey asked the Supreme Court earlier this month for permission to file a complaint against New York to pause Trump’s September sentencing hearing and lift the restrictions on his speech. He argued that New York infringed on Missouri voters’ right to hear from presidential candidates.

However, James told the Supreme Court in a new filing that Missouri had no legal basis for seeking that type of relief from the justices.

“[The relief] seriously undermines the integrity of the courts and risks setting a dangerous precedent that encourages a flood of similar, unmeritorious litigation,” she said.

Jame argued that Missouri can only obtain the type of relief sought through her state’s courts, not the Supreme Court.

“Allowing Missouri to file this suit for such relief against New York would permit an extraordinary and dangerous end-run around former President Trump’s ongoing state court proceedings and the statutory limitations on this Court’s jurisdiction to review state court decisions,” she wrote.

The news source also added that James argued that Missouri lacked the legal right—known as “standing”—to bring its complaint against her state because the harms Bailey said his residents would face without the high court’s intervention are “speculative.”

“The potential sentence and speech restrictions may prove no obstacle to the interests of people who wish to hear from former President Trump,” James wrote.

She also said that Trump’s sentencing in the case has already been moved to September “and may not occur” if the judge who oversaw the trial grants Trump’s request to set aside the verdict in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling granting him partial immunity.

James argued that Missouri’s request was nothing more than the state “impermissibly seeking to further the individual interests of former President Trump.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
FBI Briefed Congress w/ Fake Evidence on Trump Shooting
Next article
Netflix Boycotted After Founder Donates $7M to Kamala Harris

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com