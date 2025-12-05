Friday, December 5, 2025

Netanyahu: Israel’s War Is Never Ending

Benjamin Netanyahu
(Kyle Anzalone, Libertarian Institute) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel had won its war, but was in a never-ending conflict. 

The Israeli leader told The New York Times’ Dealbook Summit, “We won this war. But it’s never ending. It’s like if you have cancer and you take it out, it can still come back in certain types of cancer.“ Netanyahu claimed Israel has scored major military victories in Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria. 

Over the past two years, Tel Aviv has waged war across the Middle East and against Palestinians living under Israeli occupation. Israel has invaded and bombed Lebanon, even after reaching a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. Israeli forces have also seized a large swath of Syria and have bombed the country hundreds of times after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad government. 

While Tel Aviv was able to remove Assad in Damascus and weaken Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israel has been unable to deter Ansar Allah in Yemen. Yemen has imposed a blockade of Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea and conducted direct attacks against Israel. 

Large-scale bombing operations by the US and Israel in Yemen were unable to break Ansar Allah’s blockade. Yemen has allowed Israeli shipping and paused strikes due to the ongoing ceasefire between Tel Aviv and Hamas. 

Netanyahu claimed that Israel’s war on Iran significantly set back the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. However, there is no evidence that Tehran was attempting to build a nuclear weapon. 

This article originally appeared at The Libertarian Institute.

