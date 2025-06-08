National Guardsmen Arrive in Response to LA’s ‘Violent Mobs’

(The Center Square) National Guard troops arrived Sunday morning in Los Angeles after more violence erupted overnight.

A crowd threw lit fireworks Saturday night at federal detention officers standing in a line near the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, as seen in televised reports by local media.

In response to earlier “violent mobs” attacking Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Los Angeles, the White House announced Saturday evening that the president is deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen in response to the violence.

Multiple videos circulated on social media showing stones being thrown at a convoy of ICE vehicles through the streets of Paramount, minutes from downtown Los Angeles. Another video appears to show a mob surrounding a federal law enforcement bus.

In a late-night statement, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced President Donald Trump has signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to “address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester.” She pointed fingers at California’s Democratic leadership for allowing the violence to continue.

🚨 BREAKING: The National Guard has been deployed to LA. President Trump isn’t messing around with these thugs! pic.twitter.com/3AM0k8zHYL — David Medina 🦫🇺🇸 (@davidmedinapdx) June 7, 2025

“In recent days, violent mobs have attacked ICE Officers and Federal Law Enforcement Agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California. These operations are essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States. In the wake of this violence, California’s feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens,” Leavitt stated.

The press secretary underscored the administration’s commitment to restoring law and order while sending a clear signal that suspected attackers will be brought to justice.

“The Trump Administration has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs. These criminals will be arrested and swiftly brought to justice. The Commander-in-Chief will ensure the laws of the United States are executed fully and completely,” she concluded.

The violent eruptions come a day after Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass released a statement reiterating the city’s sanctuary status, adding that the city won’t stand for immigration enforcement.

“This morning, we received reports of federal immigration enforcement actions in multiple locations in Los Angeles. As Mayor of a proud city of immigrants, who contribute to our city in so many ways, I am deeply angered by what has taken place. These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city. My Office is in close coordination with immigrant rights community organizations. We will not stand for this,” Bass stated.

In response, FBI Director Kash Patel reposted the mayor’s statement on X, simply saying, “We will.”

Patel reiterated in another social media post on Saturday night that anyone engaging in violent acts would be arrested, indicating federal law enforcement would protect ICE officers.

“Hit a cop, you’re going to jail … doesn’t matter where you came from, how you got here, or what movement speaks to you. If the local police force won’t back our men and women on the thin blue line, we [the] FBI will,” Patel posted on X.

Gov. Gavin Newsom reacted to the National Guard deployment with a post on X.

“The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle,” Newsom said. “Don’t give them one. Never use violence. Speak out peacefully.”

The violent uprising in Los Angeles comes days after minority leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., demanded that ICE agents should be unmasked and their identities revealed, comparing them to the Soviet Union.

“Every single ICE agent who’s engaged in this aggressive overreach and are trying to hide their identities from the American people will be unsuccessful in doing that. This is America. Not the Soviet Union. We’re not behind the Iron Curtain. This is not the 1930s. And every single one of them. No matter what it takes, no matter how long it takes, will of course be identified,” Jeffries said during a press conference.

This is a developing story.