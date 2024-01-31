Nancy Pelosi’s Son Avoids Criminal Charges… for the Seventh Time

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Paul Pelosi Jr., son of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has yet again managed to avoid potential criminal charges, marking the seventh instance of his legal escapades, a bombshell report from the Daily Mail revealed on Tuesday.

The latest episode stems from a federal investigation into “fraudsters” Bill Garlock and Gina Rodriguez, both implicated in criminal activities related to a San Francisco property Pelosi Jr. allegedly claimed ownership of, the newspaper reported.

According to the Mail, Garlock and Rodriguez deceived investors into contributing over $1 million for real estate, diverting the funds for personal expenses — including rent, loan repayments and credit card bills, as outlined by federal prosecutors in San Francisco.

That’s when Pelosi Jr. comes into play.

One of the homes presented to investors had partial ownership attributed to Pelosi Jr. Documents reviewed by the Mail purportedly indicate that Pelosi Jr. claimed ownership of at least 20% of the residence located on 24th Street.

“Nancy’s son was listed as the selling realtor on transaction documents when it was bought in 2017 by Feng 24th LLC, a company controlled by Garlock and Rodriguez,” the Mail reported.

“And according to the property manager and permit applications, Pelosi Jr. continued to be intimately involved with the flop house after its sale to the two fraudsters,” the newspaper added.

Despite these connections, only Garlock and Rodriguez faced charges.

The 24th Street home was partially owned by Karena Feng, who was in a relationship with Pelosi Jr.

In 2019, Feng filed a lawsuit against Pelosi Jr., alleging conspiracy with the fraudsters to defraud her of the property. The Mail reported that the lawsuit was ultimately dismissed on technical grounds.

The lengthy list of Pelosi Jr.’s associations with dubious businesses includes, as reported by Mail:

“The 52-year-old joined the board of a biofuel company after it defrauded investors according to an SEC ruling, and whose CEO was convicted after bribing Georgia officials” “Pelosi Jr. was president of an environmental investment firm that turned out to be a front for two convicted fraudsters” “He joined a lithium mining company and received millions of shares, allegedly issued as part of a massive $164million fraud” “He was vice president of a company previously embroiled in an investigation of scam calls that targeted senior citizens” “He has close business ties with a man accused by the Department of Justice of running a fake UN charity that stole investors’ money” “A medical company Pelosi Jr. worked for tested drugs on people without FDA authorization, according to an FDA investigation” “A permit expeditor and a city official were imprisoned over a bribery scheme of cash for permits, with Pelosi Jr. as one of their clients”