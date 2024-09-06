NAACP Demands School Cancel Kamala ‘Roast’ Featuring Controversial Right-Wingers

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) The NAACP has issued a demand that the University of South Carolina cancel a planned roast of Vice President Kamala Harris featuring controversial right-wingers Milo Yiannopoulos and Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, The Hill reported.

Joining left wing student activists, NAACP President Derrick Johnson and NAACP South Carolina State Conference president Brenda Murphy penned a letter to Michael Amiridis, president of USC, complaining that the proposed roast would be far too controversial in nature for an educational institution.

According to Johnson, the event ought to be canceled because of its “blatant sexist and racist nature,” alluding ominously to “the potential for violence on campus” that could result if conservatives go on to hold the event.

He also argued that it “threatens the status and reputation of USC, while offering no articulable educational goal.”

Along with the NAACP, some students on campus were protesting the event. They organized a petition to try to put a stop to the roast, which allegedly “reeks of misogynoir” while offering a “pretext for discrimination,” thus cutting against the primary aim of educational institutions, that is, making students feel “safe and welcomed.”

Johnson also issued a separate statement, claiming that the event would consist of “hate speech” that would “undermine the progress of our nation.”

“If South Carolina University’s leadership values their Black students, it’s only right they shut this event down,” Johnson said, noting that the event might make some people uncomfortable, and suggesting that schools are “not platforms for hate.”

The letter to Amirdis libelously referred to the Proud Boys as a “terrorist group,” although there is no evidence to support the claim.

While the U.S. does not maintain a list of formally designated domestic terrorist organizations as it does foreign ones, many left-wing operatives have attempted to promote the narrative that the racially diverse collection of freedom fighters engages in so-called hate crimes.

Among them is the Southern Poverty Law Center—a left-wing terrorist organization with billions of dollars in offshore bank accounts, which the Biden–Harris organization has colluded with in the past to smear conservative civic groups like the parental-rights organization Moms for Liberty.

Yiannopoulos—a former Breitbart editor, conversion-therepy advocate and provocateur who most recently made headlines as a campaign adviser for Kanye West’s short-lived presidential bid—has stirred up protests and leftist violence in the past after scheduling events on college campuses.

Headline USA reached out to Yiannopoulos for comment and will update with any response.