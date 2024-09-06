New James O’Keefe Video Shows Top PR Official for NFL Team Insulting Fans, Players

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) An undercover journalist with the O’Keefe Media Group caught Rael Enteen, vice president of content for the Washington Commanders, making shocking statements about NFL fans on camera.

“Most of the fans, I would say, are high-school educated alcoholics,” Enteen said. He said he would hate to use the term “low class,” instead opting to call them “mouth breathers.”

He also called them “violent.”

Enteen signed on with the Commanders four years ago. He operates as the public-relations wing of the team, creating any content “from memes on TikTok to an hourlong documentary show.”

Enteen admitted the manipulative nature of his job, saying that NFL officials created his position to “sell hope.”

His opinion of the NFL’s proliferation of so-called social justice and progressive politics was very low, especially when it came to the actual football players.

“Over 50% of our roster is either white religious—and God says f**k the gays in their interpretation,” he said. “Another big chunk is very low-income African–American that comes from a community that is inherently very homophobic … It’s a cultural thing, I hope it gets better.”

When asked about his coworkers, he claimed he would consider most of them very intelligent, also with the exception of many of the football players.

“There are some that are, like, dumb as all hell, and there are others that are very smart,” Enteen explained.

“I think there’s also a sad-but-true reality that, like, some start smart and they get hit in the head so much that they don’t stay smart,” he added. “… They’re more susceptible to stupid conspiracy theories.”

He also explained the performative nature of the NFL’s purported politics.

“It’s not done out of the goodness of their heart and morality, it’s done because George Floyd changed the game,” he said.

“The social justice efforts are a performance for the sake of public perception, and not because they want to actually push progress,” he added “… I think the NFL cares about the bottom line.”

The Washington Commanders are familiar with intense levels of controversy. After having long resisted a name change from the more controversial Washington Redskins, the team finally caved to the pressure of woke advertisers in the aftermath of the George Floyd race riots.