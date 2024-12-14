Musk Addresses Rumors over Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift Attending Trump’s Inauguration

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Will leftist stars Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025? Tech mogul Elon Musk may have the answer.

Musk, who Trump has appointed as the incoming head of the Department of Government Efficiency, responded to an X post claiming that both Gaga and Swift “opted out” of performing at the inauguration.

Musk said such a case was nearly impossible, as Trump never invited either leftist artist. “There is 0% chance they were asked,” he said after spending several days with the incoming president at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Musk’s comments came after rumors circulated on social media about the two well-known Democrats potentially attending Trump’s inaugural address to unite the country following a tumultuous election cycle.

There is 0% chance they were asked — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2024

The speculation likely originated after Fox News host Laura Ingraham urged Swift to seek Trump’s permission to perform at his inauguration, describing it as a potential “great moment of unity.”

On Thursday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham said, “Speaking of Taylor Swift, The Angle does have some advice for her: call Trump and offer to perform at the inauguration. It would be smart for Taylor Swift and another great moment of unity for the country.”

Referencing Swift’s 2017 hit “…Ready For It?”, Ingraham added, “Come on, Taylor. Are you ready for it? Absolutely.”

Ingraham to Taylor Swift: "Call Trump and offer to perform at the inauguration"pic.twitter.com/dFn9aqpTec — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 13, 2024

Americans hoping to see the pop sensation on the inaugural stage on Jan. 20 may be disappointed, as Swift is a notorious Democrat and supporter of leftist causes.

For the 2024 election, Swift urged her fans, whom she refers to as “Swifties,” to vote for outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris, though to no avail.

Swift also backed then-former Vice President Joe Biden in 2020 and lamented not endorsing twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 cycle.

Similarly, Gaga has religiously backed Democratic candidates, then-President Barack Obama’s re-election in 2012, Clinton in 2016, Biden in 2020, and Harris in 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Despite this clear alignment with the Democratic Party, Ingraham remarked, “Anything is possible,” referring to Swift attending the inaugural.

“It’s almost Christmas. We have seen a lot of miracles this year. Trump barely misses getting killed by an assassin’s bullet. Then he goes on to win the White House,” she added.