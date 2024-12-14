Quantcast
Friday, December 13, 2024

National Spelling Bee Adds Feminist Spelling of ‘Womyn’

'What happens when the kid asks for a definition of the word?'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Dhroov Bharatia
Dhroov Bharatia, 13, from Plano, Texas, reacts as he answers a question correctly during the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md. / PHOTO: AP

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) The Scripps National Spelling Bee approved the feminist spelling of “womyn” on the study words list for third grade students.

Libs of TikTok shared the now-viral image of the study list on social media.

“You can’t make this up,” the account posted.

The list stated “women” was the preferred spelling, but “womyn” was acceptable.

A representative for Scripps tried to justify the inclusion of the word while speaking with Fox News.

“All of the words used in the Scripps National Spelling Bee program are pulled from our official dictionary, Merriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary,” the representative said. “During competition, our policy is to accept any correct spelling listed in our official dictionary that isn’t marked archaic or obsolete.”

The representative proceeded to explain how the study lists are constructed.

“In building our study lists, we aim to include alternate spellings for any words that have them listed in Merriam-Webster,” the representative continued. “The Merriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary is the final authority and sole source for the spelling of all words offered in competition.”

Social media users were quick to call out the change.

“What happens when the kid asks for a definition of the word?” one user questioned.

Others stated it was a Babylon Bee skit that came true.

The comedy skit featured a boy competing in a spelling bee, and he asked for the definition of “woman,” leading to the judges struggle to give a definition.

Some users offered their own alternative spellings for the word.

“Why not ‘whimxn’? It’s equally as arbitrary as ‘womyn’ and equally wrong,” one user added.

The Merriam–Webster dictionary previously amended the definition of “male” and “female” in 2022.

The change stated a “female” as “having a gender identity that is the opposite of male.” The “male” definition also had the same change.

And in 2019, the dictionary added a definition for the nonbinary pronoun “they” and made it the “word of the year.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Wants to Turn the Clock on Daylight Saving Time

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com